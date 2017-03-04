In addition to being one of the best to ever play the game of basketball, LeBron James can also hold his own when it comes to comedy.

The Cleveland Cavaliers star and defending NBA Finals MVP has made reporters laugh several times this season and was at it again on Friday following a 135-130 shootout victory over the Atlanta Hawks.

The game marked Cavaliers forward Kyle Korver's return to Atlanta, where he spent the past 4.5 seasons draining threes for the Hawks.

Following the game, Korver was asked what he misses most about Atlanta, and James, sitting nearby, couldn't help but jump in with his perfect one-word answer:

Indeed, it is probably a lot tougher for Korver to find Chick-fil-A restaurants in Cleveland, but that's probably not a bad thing for someone in the middle of an NBA season, though, at only 440 calories per chicken sandwich, there are much more fattening fast-food options.

Both Korver and James earned themselves a chicken sandwich following Friday's shootout, though, as James scored 38 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and dished out eight assists in the high-scoring win. Korver added nine points, draining three three-pointers and picking up three assists.

However, both Korver and James should treat point guard Kyrie Irving to whatever he wants from Chick-fil-A, as the All-Star poured in a game-high 43 points, dished out nine assists and had four steals in the big win.

Tim Hardaway Jr. led the way for the Hawks, scoring 36 points in 35 minutes off the bench, but it wasn't enough to overcome the efforts of Cleveland's two All-Stars.

Korver has averaged 11.2 points in 24 games since joining the Cavaliers. Though he is no longer a starter like he was in Atlanta, he still plays 26 minutes per game and takes nearly six threes per contest. He's made exactly 50 percent of his long-range shots since teaming up with the defending NBA champions.

The Cavaliers improved to 42-18 with Friday's win and hold the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference playoff race by three games over the second-place Boston Celtics. Before the playoffs begin, though, Korver and his teammates will have one more chance to visit the famous Atlanta Chick-fil-A stops, as the Cavs have one more trip south to play the Hawks on Sunday, April 9.

Then, with the Hawks currently holding the No. 5 seed in the East, a second-round playoff matchup against Korver's former teammates isn't out of the question.