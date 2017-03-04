Jeff Stelling reacted brilliantly to Zlatan Ibrahimovic's incidents with Tyrone Mings

The Premier League weekend kicked off with an incredibly entertaining encounter between Manchester United and Bournemouth at Old Trafford.

The match between the 2017 EFL Cup winners and Eddie Howe's struggling team finished 1-1, but it was full of goalscoring chances and, most notably, some highly controversial incidents.

The biggest of those came at the end of the first half, when Bournemouth's Tyrone Mings stood on the head of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, only for the Swede to retaliate by elbowing Mings in the face seconds later, in the same phase of play.

It was a period in which referee Kevin Friend completely lost control, opting not to send off either Ibrahimovic or Mings for their actions, and temporarily forgetting that he needed to show Surman a red card after giving him a second yellow for pushing Zlatan in response to his elbow.

As usual, Sky Sports' Gillette Soccer Saturday was in full flow earlier as Jeff Stelling and the boys broke down this weekend's top-flight fixtures and provided updates on the game at Old Trafford.

Stelling says it how it is

During the programme, Stelling got a chance to see the series of events involving Zlatan and Bournemouth's summer signing, and it's fair to say that his reaction to the whole debacle is absolutely brilliant.

As you can see in the video further down the page, the 61-year-old presenter, screaming and shouting live on air, couldn't believe that Friend failed to dismiss both of the players involved, labelling it a "disgrace".

Many people felt that the referee bottled the big decisions, but Stelling also had a go at the other officials, claiming that his assistants could have stepped in to stop Friend making himself look like a "complete fool". Check out Stelling's fantastic rant below:

Man United produced 20 shots on goal during Saturday's early kick-off, but the result means they remain sixth in the league table ahead of a Europa League trip to Rostov on Thursday and an FA Cup clash with Chelsea on March 13.

