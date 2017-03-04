Tyrone Mings asked if he deliberately stamped on Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Manchester United’s 1-1 draw with Bournemouth was full of talking points.

Not only was it a surprise result but there was a red card, a missed penalty and a whole lot of controversy.

When Marcos Rojo put the home side ahead, it looked as though it was going to be a routine victory for Jose Mourinho’s side.

However, Eddie Howe’s team always looked dangerous and levelled through Josh King’s penalty.

Then, it all kicked off.

Tyrone Mings appeared to stamp on Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s head before the Swede got his revenge with a hefty elbow just moments later.

Kevin Friend missed both incidents but witnessed Andrew Surman shoving Zlatan to the floor, seeing him pick up his second yellow card.

It was a pulsating end to the first-half and it was all the Sky Sports pundits were talking about at half-time.

Carragher on Mings

Jamie Carragher didn’t hold back and described Mings’ stamp as an “absolute disgrace”.

"The one from Mings is just horrific and he deserves a smack for that," said Carragher.

"It's an absolute disgrace. You go back to when you’re a kid if someone stamps on your head, you’d want to get them back."

Henry on Mings

While Thierry Henry agreed and suggested that he would have also done what Ibrahimovic did after getting stamped on.

"It makes you understand why Zlatan did what he did after. If someone did it to me, unfortunately you’re gonna try to do something back to the man," said the former Arsenal striker.

"It looks like he meant it, for me."

While the first half was a pulsating affair, the second half didn’t quite live up to that.

There was a missed penalty by Zlatan Ibrahimovic but Bournemouth held on for a memorable point.

And after the match, everyone was still talking about Mings’ incident. And who better the talk about it than the defender himself.

Sky Sports asked Mings whether he meant the stamp to which he replied: “Nah, not at all.

“I would never do that. That’s not in my game. Hard and fair is how I like to tackle but off the ball, stuff like that, isn’t part of my game.”

But Twitter certainly wasn't buying that and reacted angrily to his comment:

Well, he was hardly going to admit to it, was he?

But, to his credit, Mings didn’t accuse Ibrahimovic of elbowing him shortly afterward, claiming that it was just a "good battle".

“There was maybe an elbow when the ball came in after. I didn’t see it, I felt it," he said.

“He’s a physical guy but it was a good battle.”

Despite Mourinho confronting Mings in the tunnel at half-time for his actions, the United boss refused to comment on any of the controversy in his post-match interview.

“I don’t want to speak about it. The referee was there and the referee made his decisions," the Portuguese manager said.

“For me, the referee was good.”

Hmmmm, we’re not sure Mourinho really thinks that.

Whether or not Mings and Ibrahimovic get a retrospective ban remains to be seen.

