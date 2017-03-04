The UFC world was left stunned on Friday when all of the hype, build-up and excitement fell flat at the final stage, after Khabib Nurmagomedov was forced to pull out of his highly anticipated clash with Tony Ferguson.

The interim lightweight championship was set to be defended with the winner expected to go on to face Conor McGregor for the full version of the belt, but this marks the third time The Eagle and El Cucuy have attempted and failed to meet inside of the Octagon.

CANCELLATION

The Dagestani was forced to pull out of the clash on doctors’ orders due to weight cutting issues, and fans were understandably annoyed at the co-main event not going ahead.

You’d assume that the American would be more annoyed than anybody after listening to Nurmagomedov talk a lot of trash in the build-up, but he showed just how much of a classy individual he is when he reached out to the 24-0 fighter on Twitter to wish him well, rather than criticise him.

He posted: “Sorry to my fans, not what I wanted. Get well @TeamKhabib, let’s do it again. Thanks to my family & team for the support and sacrifice #UFC209.”

After turning down a rematch with Michael Johnson in a short-notice fight, Ferguson explained to Megan Olivi what went through his mind, before addressing the crowd during the weigh-ins.

REACTION

After admitting he was having a nap while the news broke that Khabib had pulled out, Ferguson shared his initial reaction and commented on how he reached out on Twitter rather than send him a text because he didn’t have his number.

He said: “I can’t even say how I felt. It’s still kind of a hard pill to swallow. I prepared really hard for this fight and I know he did, too. It sucks, man.

“I know he’s a true warrior, he’s gonna bounce back.”

He then addressed the fans directly on stage, saying: “I thought it was a nightmare, man. Something worse than El Cucuy.

“It was just some s**t that he had to go through, this happens in the fight game. No disrespect to the UFC or to Khabib. Everything happens for a reason. This is a fighter’s sport, man.

“So, I want every single one of you to give love to the UFC and give love to Khabib. And I really want you guys to buy this pay-per-view, because the rest of the f***ing card is amazing.

“Stay awesome. I appreciate you guys following me on the way to victory. I love every f***ing one of you.”

While it’s a huge loss to the card, it’s great to see Ferguson wishing his bitter rival well.

