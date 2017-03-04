Huge update regarding Tony Romo-Kirk Cousins rumored blockbuster trade

In partnership with the NFL in the UK

Report: Blockbuster trade involving Tony Romo and Kirk Cousins not happening

The trading period for the 2017 NFL season doesn't commence until March 9, but that doesn't mean teams can't line up potential deals, no matter how big they could actually be.

One of those rumored blockbuster trades that could be happening involves the San Francisco 49ers, the Washington Redskins, and the Dallas Cowboys. The deal had Kirk Cousins going to the 49ers, Tony Romo going to Washington, and other compensation going to Dallas, as reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

While it sounds believable as it has come from a reliable source, it has since been dismissed, according to Pro Football Talk.

They have reported: "Multiple sources with direct knowledge of the situation scoffed at the idea of such a convoluted outcome; one source called it “conjecture,” adding an exclamation point for effect."

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio even said that Rapoport essentially made up the story due to the slow news day in the world of the NFL on Friday.

While on the face of it this trade does make sense, the chances of this happening are slim to none due to the teams involved. First of all, the Cowboys are not going to be trading Romo to Washington, and if Jerry Jones believes the 36-year-old quarterback can win a Super Bowl, he'll dread the day he allowed it to happen for a divisional rival and not his own team.

Considering as well that he has control over his final destination and the desire to win a Super Bowl preferably before his body gets even more battered and bruised than it already is, is Washington really where he wants to go to achieve that? No.

And if Romo isn't going to Washington, then why would they trade away Cousins? It's been hard enough for teams to try and pry away the 28-year-old from the Redskins in just two-team trades because of what the team wants in return.

Put simply, the three-way trade isn't happening and basically guess work by Rapoport. It was too far-fetched and too over the top to happen but, if anything, it has drawn up more interest in the final destinations of Cousins and Romo this offseason.

