Jose Mourinho lining up £35m summer move for Premier League midfielder

Jose Mourinho has made it abundantly clear he has big plans at Manchester United.

Last summer's £150 million expenditure appears to be just the beginning with Antoine Griezmann and Victor Lindelof both linked with big-money moves.

As if signing Paul Pogba for a world-record fee wasn't a big enough statement, it's believed United will attempt to prise Griezmann from Atletico Madrid by breaking the record again.

Article continues below

In truth, Mourinho needs to make improvements all over the pitch if his side are to challenge for the Premier League next season.

A new striker would help prepare for Zlatan Ibrahimovic's eventual departure, while a replacement for the ageing Michael Carrick to partner Pogba wouldn't go amiss.

Article continues below

What's certain is Mourinho is prepared to splash the cash to get his targets, with United's board reportedly willing to give him a £200 million budget.

And it would seem another player is on his radar having tried - but failed - to sign him in January.

According to The Sun, Mourinho is lining up a £35 million move for Eric Dier in the summer having been impressed by his performances this season.

The Portuguese enquired into Dier's availability in January but, as you would expect, Mauricio Pochettino was having none of it and said any bid above £45 million would be rejected.

Sounds like United will have to stump up much more than £35 million to have any hope of signing him.

Mourinho is certainly on the right tracks by trying to sign Dier, who would give Pogba license to roam by sitting just in front of the back four.

The 23-year-old has been mightily impressive for Tottenham this season, even dropping into centre-back when needed.

However, as Mourinho alluded to in a recent press conference, it will be hard to convince Pochettino of selling Dier given his importance to Spurs.

"I cannot tell you!" he said when asked for his transfer plans. "The only thing I tell you is that the job of my board is going to be difficult, but at the same time is easy.

"It's easy because I give names. I'm not giving what you ask me - qualities or positions. I give names. The difficulty is to get the names. It’s easy on one side, but very difficult on the other side.

"Normally the perfect market doesn't exists when you establish targets. It's very difficult to get exactly what you want, especially nowadays."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms