Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Jose Mourinho.

Jose Mourinho lining up £35m summer move for Premier League midfielder

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Jose Mourinho has made it abundantly clear he has big plans at Manchester United.

Last summer's £150 million expenditure appears to be just the beginning with Antoine Griezmann and Victor Lindelof both linked with big-money moves.

As if signing Paul Pogba for a world-record fee wasn't a big enough statement, it's believed United will attempt to prise Griezmann from Atletico Madrid by breaking the record again.

Article continues below

In truth, Mourinho needs to make improvements all over the pitch if his side are to challenge for the Premier League next season.

A new striker would help prepare for Zlatan Ibrahimovic's eventual departure, while a replacement for the ageing Michael Carrick to partner Pogba wouldn't go amiss.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Huge update regarding Tony Romo-Kirk Cousins rumored blockbuster trade

Huge update regarding Tony Romo-Kirk Cousins rumored blockbuster trade

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

The Big Show has just absolutely destroyed Conor McGregor in latest interview

The Big Show has just absolutely destroyed Conor McGregor in latest interview

Three reasons why Goldberg should squash Kevin Owens at WWE Fastlane

Three reasons why Goldberg should squash Kevin Owens at WWE Fastlane

Video: Man Utd fans love what Jose Mourinho did to Tyrone Mings at half-time

Video: Man Utd fans love what Jose Mourinho did to Tyrone Mings at half-time

Video: Twitter can't believe Paul Pogba's incredible pace vs Bournemouth

Video: Twitter can't believe Paul Pogba's incredible pace vs Bournemouth

What's certain is Mourinho is prepared to splash the cash to get his targets, with United's board reportedly willing to give him a £200 million budget.

And it would seem another player is on his radar having tried - but failed - to sign him in January.

According to The Sun, Mourinho is lining up a £35 million move for Eric Dier in the summer having been impressed by his performances this season.

The Portuguese enquired into Dier's availability in January but, as you would expect, Mauricio Pochettino was having none of it and said any bid above £45 million would be rejected.

Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley - Premier League

Sounds like United will have to stump up much more than £35 million to have any hope of signing him.

Mourinho is certainly on the right tracks by trying to sign Dier, who would give Pogba license to roam by sitting just in front of the back four.

The 23-year-old has been mightily impressive for Tottenham this season, even dropping into centre-back when needed.

Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

However, as Mourinho alluded to in a recent press conference, it will be hard to convince Pochettino of selling Dier given his importance to Spurs.

"I cannot tell you!" he said when asked for his transfer plans. "The only thing I tell you is that the job of my board is going to be difficult, but at the same time is easy.

"It's easy because I give names. I'm not giving what you ask me - qualities or positions. I give names. The difficulty is to get the names. It’s easy on one side, but very difficult on the other side.

"Normally the perfect market doesn't exists when you establish targets. It's very difficult to get exactly what you want, especially nowadays."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Football
Paul Pogba
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Paris Saint-Germain

Trending Stories

Huge update regarding Tony Romo-Kirk Cousins rumored blockbuster trade

Huge update regarding Tony Romo-Kirk Cousins rumored blockbuster trade

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

The Big Show has just absolutely destroyed Conor McGregor in latest interview

The Big Show has just absolutely destroyed Conor McGregor in latest interview

Three reasons why Goldberg should squash Kevin Owens at WWE Fastlane

Three reasons why Goldberg should squash Kevin Owens at WWE Fastlane

Video: Man Utd fans love what Jose Mourinho did to Tyrone Mings at half-time

Video: Man Utd fans love what Jose Mourinho did to Tyrone Mings at half-time

Video: Twitter can't believe Paul Pogba's incredible pace vs Bournemouth

Video: Twitter can't believe Paul Pogba's incredible pace vs Bournemouth

Tom Brady's brilliant Instagram post that will motivate every NFL combine prospect

Tom Brady's brilliant Instagram post that will motivate every NFL combine prospect

Watch: Christian McCaffrey makes statement with NFL Combine performance — will likely move on draft boards

Watch: Christian McCaffrey makes statement with NFL Combine performance — will likely move on draft boards

Massive update on The Hardy Boyz making emphatic WWE return

Massive update on The Hardy Boyz making emphatic WWE return

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again