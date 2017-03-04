Official online NBA destination in the UK

Chicago has had an up and down season as it tries to get a number of new players acclimated to life in the United Center.

Dwyane Wade and Rajon Rondo arrived in the offseason and the franchise immediately stated its intention to contend for the East this year.

As the season started, the trio of Wade, Rondo and resident alpha dog Jimmy Butler surprised many as they performed above expectations of their roster.

Soon after the honeymoon phase ended and there was friction between the team’s on court leaders and the rest of the roster.

D-Wade and Butler criticised the younger parts of the roster for not competing hard enough night to night. The younger players responded with charges that the 13-year veteran should practice more to help lead them.

To make matters worse, their fellow veteran sided with the youngsters in this case which led to a soul searching moment for the Bulls.

Chicago Bulls v Cleveland Cavaliers

Things have cooled off for the Chi-Town club as they have managed to claw their way back into solid playoff range with their play.

Amid all of this turnover and turmoil, one thing has not changed this season: Chicago does not lose on Thursday night TNT games.

Since 2013, the squad has not lost a game played on TNT’s Thursday night programming. This mark has not been matched by any other organisation in the same span.

Chicago Bulls v New York Knicks

This week, the Bulls managed to down the Golden State Warriors 94-87 on Thursday to improve their streak to 18 straight wins in the nationally televised spot.

Even more strange is that the Windy City carries a 134-116 record in Thursday home games not on TNT over the last three years.

Hopefully Flash and company can find a way to carry over their winning ways to the other days of the week and find themselves in the thick of the Eastern Conference playoff race.

As it stands now they’re going to have a tough road ahead of them as a prospective six seed that would face the surging Washington Wizards in the first round.

Their chances have been helped by the addition of Cameron Payne from Oklahoma City to help bolster their point guard prospects.

Chicago Bulls Introduce Dwyane Wade

A few weeks ago, it would have been impossible to see Chicago as a .500 win team, much less a playoff contender. They’ve already climbed above that marker and look to carry their current momentum all the way through the rest of the season.

One more TNT game lies ahead on the schedule against Cleveland on March 30th and if the past is any indication, they will keep the streak going strong.

