FIFA gamers think they've found Lionel Messi's alternative on Ultimate Team

Playing as Lionel Messi on FIFA 17 is a joy.

With his pace rated as 89 and his dribbling ability standing at 96, you can beat defenders for fun with the Barcelona superstar.

But getting him in your Ultimate Team line-up isn’t easy.

Therefore, FIFA gamers are always on the lookout for a cheap alternative - and they might have just found the perfect player.

Now, Borussia Dortmund’s Emre Mor is certainly not an unknown quantity. The 19-year-old signed for the Bundesliga giants last summer and has already made eight league appearances.

And his potential means he’s pretty handy on Ultimate Team.

While his silver card is only rated 70, the fact that he has 87 for pace and 84 for dribbling means he’s incredibly useful.

In fact, FIFA gamers are raving about him.

There’s a Reddit thread set up dedicated to Mor with the youngster’s standard card coming in at around 15,000 coins, while his silver card will set you back around 26,000.

“He is amazing in game, the only con is the finishing part, other than that he is like cheap Messi; skips defenders like crazy,” wrote one user.

Another said: “So I just recently bought him and started subbing him on at the start of games with my silver team and my god his dribbling is on another level.

“I knew he had very high dribbling for a bronze and all the good traits but he can literally dribble better than my potm Hazard. His finishing is a bit questionable at times but damn he’s a fun player to use.”

“Emre Mor is the best player in the game for me. I purchased his upgraded version. Definitely worth it,” claimed another gamer.

If you don’t believe these comments, take a look at his player review video on YouTube created by YouTuber Finding Filmmore, who analyses just how good he is.

Here it is:

