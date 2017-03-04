Lewis Hamilton has been complimenting his new teammate Valtteri Bottas, claiming that he and the Finland-born driver "have a better working relationship than he's ever had with any teammate before."

He went on to tell Formula One fans that they will do the talking on the track, which is another positive for Mercedes fans looking forward to the 2017 calendar, which kicks off in Melbourne on March 26.

Mercedes won 18 of the 20 races last year, with Red Bull denting their almost perfect record in the Spanish and Japanese F1 Grand Prix's respectively.

Article continues below

Surely, a fourth consecutive World Constructors’ Championship is imminent for Hamilton and co., but will this new partnership avoid its predecessor's fate?

Well, according to Hamilton, the duo share a good relationship, and in fact, the Brit claims it's the best relationship he's had with a teammate.

Article continues below

"I have learned that he makes his own entertainment," Hamilton told the official F1 website.

"He is very witty and comes out with some very funny things -- which you would not really expect from a Finn! [laughs]. What I so far like about working with Valtteri is that it is all to do with the track -- what we do on the circuit -- and not outside. There are no games -- there is complete transparency. I like that.

"I feel we already have a better working relationship than I ever had with any teammate I had before. He wants to do the best thing that he can in his first year with the team -- and with me being here for quite a while now, I want to deliver and make sure that I give as much information so that he will learn. And we do our talking on the track!"

Who is Valtteri Bottas and why have Mercedes picked him?

For anyone who doesn’t know, Valtteri Bottas raced for Williams from 2013-2016, before making his switch to Mercedes to team up with Lewis Hamilton.

He is married to Finnish Olympic swimmer Emilia Bottas, who won bronze at the 2016 European Championships in London.

He has 78 races in four full seasons of Formula One, and in 2014, enjoyed his best season, finishing behind none other than his new teammate Hamilton, and the very man he is replacing, retiring world champion Nico Rosberg.

It will be interesting to note that Bottas has never taken a pole position or won a race, but many will see his switch to Mercedes as the perfect opportunity to change that.

In saying that, Mercedes also stand to gain something – Bottas is experienced in European Formula 3 series and will bring that level of maturity to the team. The two junior drivers Pascal Wehrlein and Esteban Ocon are too inexperienced to steer the Mercedes boat and challenge Hamilton himself for glory.

Hamilton is Driver One but will Bottas sit in his shadow or follow in Rosberg’s shoes?

Hamilton is undoubtedly a champion and his passion and drive (no pun intended) for winning is a credit to him. But with Bottas, will Hamilton be able to handle the fact that his younger teammate will be looking to progress his career and start notching up the wins to improve his status in the F1 world?

Famously, Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg were teenage friends, but the two became fierce rivals, even as teammates, when they fought for supremacy. Despite Rosberg’s comments in February this year to The Sun, in which he hailed Hamilton as ‘one of the best out there’, he was in Hamilton’s shadow for two seasons before sealing his ultimate victory last year prior to his retirement.

He told the Finnish driver ‘don’t expect an easy ride.’

Tales of Rosberg trying to sabotage Hamilton, like the Monaco 2014 F1 GP incident which some claimed was a deliberate rouse by Rosberg to stop Hamilton claiming a faster lap and Hamilton almost costing Rosberg at the Singapore GP in September last year with risky strategies, were constantly emerging during their time together at F1.

Hamilton has to watch his step – Bottas has a point to prove.

Bottas is no rookie and with this contract looking like a temporary, one season arrangement – rumours of Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel being the main target in the long term - the Finn has a point to prove.

He will be hoping to learn quickly from Hamilton and then use his new knowledge and experience to challenge his teammate.

Hamilton has to keep to his best whilst Bottas must learn and be patient.

Hamilton will have to be at his best to keep Bottas happy and sitting in Driver 2 position for the Mercedes team. Whilst Bottas is relatively light of accolades on the grand stage, any slip in Hamilton’s performance might just see old wounds open for the British man and yet another team mate come out of his shadow and push for his own time in the limelight.

A big year ahead for Mercedes for sure.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms