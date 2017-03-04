Twitter mocks Wayne Rooney for lying about Tyrone Mings' stamp on Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Saturday's early kick-off in the Premier League saw Bournemouth produce a spirited second half display at Old Trafford to deny Manchester United in what was a fiery clash.

The match finished 1-1, however the first-half goals from Marcos Rojo and ex-United youngster Joshua King will be overshadowed by the series of controversial events which occured moments before the interval.

Bournemouth defender Tyrone Mings stamped on Zlatan Ibrahimovic's head, only for the Swedish superstar to elbow the 23-year-old in the face seconds later.

At this pont, referee Kevin Friend had totally lost control of the game, and the visitors had to play the entire second half with ten men after Andrew Surman received a second yellow for pushing Ibrahimovic to the floor, in response to elbow on his teammate.

Rooney reacts to Mings stamp

Wayne Rooney, back in Jose Mourinho's starting XI, also played somewhat of a role in the first incident, given that it was he who Ibrahimovic collided with as he fell to the ground before Mings stood on his head.

The Man Utd captain was involved in a lengthy conversation with Friend before he decided not to dismiss either Ibrahimovic and Mings, and, talking to Sky Sports after the match, Rooney said: "In fairness, I don't think the referee's seen Tyrone Mings try and stamp on Zlatan's head."

When asked whether or not he was aware of it, the 31-year-old stated: "Yeah, I was. I was right there. It's wrong in football, that's wrong. I think everyone likes to go in and have tackles in the game, which has gone a lot out of the game in recent years.

"But, to try and stamp on a player's head, it's wrong and there's no place for it. I'm sure there will be punishment (for Mings) after the game."

Are you sure Wayne?

So, Rooney claimed that he saw what happened when his strike partner was stood on by Mings, however multiple images have surfaced in the aftermath of it all which clearly show that the England skipper had his back turned to the action at that point.

As you can see in the video below, Rooney was protesting towards the referee at the moment of the initial incident:

Fans on Twitter have been trolling and mocking Rooney for what now appears to be an obvious lie during his post-match interview:

