WWE

The Hardy Boyz.

Huge new update on The Hardy Boyz returning to WWE

The big story that’s been bubbling away over the past week revolves around The Hardy Boyz as the rumours of them re-joining the WWE intensify.

Speculation turned to confirmation last week when Broken Matt Hardy confirmed on his Twitter account that he is parting ways with Impact Wrestling with Jeff – or Brother Nero – joining him on their next adventure.

At first, a WWE move was, understandably, just talk as realistically they could have ended up in any promotion that wanted them, including a New Japan Pro Wrestling tease.

However, everything started to fall into place as the days went on, as Matt’s merchandise store was closed, there was more interaction and references from WWE stars and Dave Meltzer also confirmed that they’re no longer taking bookings as they’re going to sign with one promotion.

However, in the biggest update yet, Pro Wrestling Sheet’s Ryan Satin has confirmed that preliminary talks between WWE and The Hardy Boyz have officially begun.

He’s claiming that the talks started this week after their Impact Wrestling contracts had expired, and right now things are reportedly looking very good after they felt ‘dissed’ when they were offered new deals by their previous employers.

As of this writing, no official deal has been offered despite the positive update, and unless things drastically change in the coming weeks, we should expect to see Matt and Jeff back in WWE.

The creative plans haven’t been revealed yet either, and many fans are hoping that WWE doesn't drop or change the ‘Broken’ character because of the massive success it has brought.

Plus, there’s also hope that he’s on the SmackDown LIVE brand, where he can potentially feud with Bray Wyatt.

Would you like to see The Hardy Boyz back in WWE – Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

John Cena
WWE
Vince McMahon
WWE Smackdown
Jeff Hardy
Wrestlemania

