Charlotte Flair will look to continue her WWE pay-per-view winning streak this weekend at Fastlane in what should be an entertaining match.

The Nature Girl will attempt to win the Raw Women's championship at the event on Sunday when she takes on Bayley at the Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. WWE superstars, including Charlotte, have been out in the area promoting the event.

One of those appearances for the former Women's champion was at a Milwaukee Bucks game, where she did something quite hilarious.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

During a stoppage in the game, the mascots of the Bucks took part in a race around the court. Bango had the lead in the race ahead of Bango Jr. and was just about to reach the final straight when The Queen decided to get involved.

In typical WWE style, Charlotte interfered in the race by hitting Bango in the back with a chair, causing him to fall over. This allowed Bango Jr. to win the race, who celebrated by doing a Rolley-Polley over the finish line.

Article continues below

Entering this weekend's pay-per-view, The Nature Girl has 16 straight wins at pay-per-views and will look to extend it to 17 against Bayley. Charlotte is currently the favorite to win the match and reclaim the Raw Women's title, making her a five-time Women's champion.

We shouldn't be surprised if the WWE decides to keep The Queen's pay-per-view winning streak going, as they set up a rumored fatal four-way match between her, Bayley, Sasha Banks, and Nia Jax for the Raw Women's championship.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms