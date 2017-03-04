Zlatan Ibrahimovic explains his elbow on Tyrone Mings

Manchester United’s 1-1 draw against Bournemouth this afternoon will be remembered for two incidents involving Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Tyrone Mings.

Both players could face retrospective action after Mings was first seen to stamp on Ibrahimovic’s head. The Swede, in an apparent attempt to get revenge on the Bournemouth player, then attempted Mings while attempting to header a cross.

Jose Mourinho was seen confronting Mings as the teams emerged from the tunnel for the second half.

And he expressed his feelings about the Bournemouth defender after the game, saying he would have no qualms if Mings were hit with a five match ban.

“I'm a football man, I'm in football many years, I don't like to speak after matches about what happened during matches,” Mourinho told Sky Sports, via Goal.

“What happened, happened and the referee was there.

"If you ask me if I'm happy that Tyrone Mings gets a three or four or five match ban, I really don't care about it.

“He knows what he did, he knows better than anyone what he did, he knows better than the referee his intention in the moment, in the emotion of the moment. I really don't care."

Mings: That's not my game

Mings insisted that he didn’t mean to stamp on Ibrahimovic’s head. He knew

"I would never do that - that's not in my game,” the 23-year-old said, via Goal.

“Hard and fair is how I like to tackle. Off the ball, stuff like that is not in my game.”

Mings expected Ibrahimovic to retaliate after the first incident - and that’s just what the 35-year-old did.

“Look he is who he is - he's a good player, he's a physical player and that's what we had all day. It was a battle," Mings added. "There was maybe an elbow, I didn't see it, I felt it.

"I had a feeling [he would come after me] for the rest of the game. He's a physical guy and it was a good test."

Ibrahimovic gives his version of events

And what does Ibra make of it all? In his mind, he’s innocent, with Mings apparently jumping into his elbow instead of him deliberately attempting to strike his opponent.

"With the elbow situation, I jumped and I protected myself,” Ibra, who missed a penalty in United’s 1-1 draw, told MUTV.

“I jumped high and he jumped into me, I think he jumped backwards and I jumped straight up. This situation happens. I went for the ball and unluckily he jumped into my elbow, nothing on purpose and hopefully he is not injured."

"What happens on the field stays on the field. I will never be a player that comes here and says he did that, he did it on purpose, he didn't do it purpose. The game is hard and I am not here to blame somebody or something else.”

