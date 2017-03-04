Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

The French Tennis Federation are in a dilemma whether to give Maria Sharapova a wildcard to the French Open following her drugs ban, citing it will send mixed messages on their anti-doping stance..

Maria Sharapova's career may have just taken another bad turn

The tennis world was stunned by the revelation last year that Maria Sharapova was banned for two years for failing a drugs test.

BBC Sport reported she was provisionally banned in March after testing positive for meldonium at January’s Australian Open.

Although she said the substance was for a health issue stemming back to 2006, she overlooked that it became a banned substance in sport back in January 2016.

Sharapova contested the ban, claiming it was ‘unfairly harsh.’

However, some four months later, The Telegraph reported that the ban was reduced to 15 months following an appeal.

This has sparked a lot of mixed reaction, which has now been fuelled by the wildcard issue rumbling at the moment.

According to ESPN, the French Tennis Federation (FFT as they’re known) president Bernard Giudicelli is reluctant to reward Sharapova with a wildcard to the French Open after her doping ban, explaining: "It's complicated. We prefer that she returns completely rehabilitated.

"Integrity is one of our strong points. We cannot decide, on the one hand, to increase the amount of funds we dedicate to the anti-doping battle and, on the other, invite her."

A valid argument.

evian Brand Ambassador & 750 ml Sports Bottle Launch

So, does this latest stance by the FFT show that professionals need to behave like professionals and set a good example, and can Sharapova overcome this obstacle to become great again?

Handing out wildcards to banned stars is wrong. Sir Andy Murray agrees.

British Number One Sir Andy Murray is a big advocate for anti-doping, and as reported by The Independent, feels Sharapova ‘should really have to work her way back.’

Murray added: "If they think having big names there is going to sell more seats, then they’re going to do that."

Refusing a wild card will show Sharapova wants to earn back the sport’s respect.

The French Tennis Federation are making a stance that if seen through will show stars that sport is transparent and fair to everyone.

ATP Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship - Day Seven

A reduction in the ban maybe a blessing for Sharapova, but fans of the sport will now be judging her on the court more harshly. She has to prove that she has learned from her mistakes and make it up to the fans.

By taking a wild card, it will spell out to fans that if you’re big enough, you can pull some strings.

But, if Sharapova can win or challenge in her forthcoming tournaments from qualification positions to improve her ranking and negating the need for a wild card, she could earn back the fans respect and show that everyone makes mistakes but in adversity you can come back stronger.

Sugarpova Launch In Azbuka Vkusa Moscow

How do you solve a problem like Maria?

Giving out wild cards based on status is the wrong way for Sharapova to learn and move on from this doping ban. The Russian has to focus on her tennis from qualifying rounds and build her respect back up with the fans, starting in Stuttgart.

If all goes well and she proves herself, we might get a chance to see her gracing Wimbledon in the summer.

