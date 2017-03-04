Fans react after Anthony Martial tweets during Manchester United 1-1 Bournemouth

Manchester United's 1-1 draw at home to ten-man Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon will undoubtedly be remembered for what was a crazy end to the first half.

Bournemouth's Tyrone Mings stood on Zlatan Ibrahimovic's head, only for the 35-year-old to get his own back by elbowing the 23-year-old in the box just moments later.

Referee Kevin Friend completely lost control of the match, and in addition to not sending off either Ibrahimovic or Mings, he also temporarily forgot to dismiss Andrew Surman after he pushed Zlatan over and received a second yellow card.

However, one other thing which happened during the game which many people may not have noticed was the activity on one of Anthony Martial's social media accounts.

Martial's unusual Twitter activity

The 21-year-old has been in fine form in recent weeks, he seems to have earned the trust of new boss Jose Mourinho, and Jose Mourinho named him in his starting XI once again for Saturday's early kick-off.

The dangerous, pacey forward gave Bournemouth right-back Adam Smith problems throughout the 90 minutes, but at the same as the match was taking place, a tweet was sent out from his official Twitter account.

As you can see below, Martial tweeted an image of himself midway through the second half as United pushed for a second goal, accompanied with the message: "Man U pushing hard for the second goal!".

Unless Martial was on his phone whilst running down the left-wing inside Old Trafford, the ill-timed tweet was clearly something produced by the Frenchman's PR team.

United fans react to Martial blunder

The fact that his Twitter account was even live during the clash against Bournemouth has confused a lot of supporters, but it didn't stop them responding to the now deleted tweet in hilarious style.

Check out the best reaction from fans below:

Marcos Rojo put the Red Devils in front with his first ever Premier League goal, but a rash challenge from his central defensive partner Phil Jones allowed ex-United youth star Joshua King to equalise from the penalty spot.

The result means Mourinho's men extended their unbeaten run in the league to 17 games, but crucially, they remain sixth in the table - where they've been since November 6, 2016.

