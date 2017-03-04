Mamadou Sakho was involved in a hilarious moment with the referee vs West Brom

Crystal Palace earned a much-needed win at The Hawthorns this afternoon.

Goals from Wilfried Zaha and Andros Townsend gave Sam Allardyce’s team a 2-0 win at West Bromwich Albion that boosts their chances of Premier League survival.

The Eagles are 17th in the table, three points above the relegation zone, after winning back-to-back matches.

The effects of Mamadou Sakho’s arrival on loan from Liverpool have seemingly already taken place. Palace haven’t conceded in each of the two games he has played.

And while Allardyce is laughing, Jurgen Klopp, who was forced to play Lucas Leiva at centre-back in Liverpool’s 3-1 defeat to Leicester City on Monday, must be regretting his decision.

“I think he’s Liverpool’s best defender when he’s fit and available,” Rio Ferdinand recently said, per the Metro.

“He’ll be a great addition to Crystal Palace because he will add a bit of pace and aggressiveness to the back four.”

Fans praise Sakho's performance vs West Brom

For an idea of just how Sakho performed against the Baggies, check out some of the following tweets about him.

Sakho had a hilarious moment

For an idea of Sakho’s renewed energy, just watch this highlight of the Frenchman against the Baggies.

The defender receives the ball just outside his own area and proceeds to go on a bit of a run. He quickly has to retreat, though, and turns to face his own face.

That’s where he runs straight into referee Mike Jones, who gets in his way.

What does Sakho do? He tackles Jones, of course, like he was a striker bearing down on goal.

Video: Sakho tackles the referee

It was a truly hilarious moment. Check it out below.

You’ve got to admire his doggedness. Check out the reaction on Twitter below.

It's rare you'll see such a bizarre moment again.

Does Sakho have a future at Liverpool? Let us know in the comments section below!

