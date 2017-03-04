Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Sakho was involved in a hilarious moment.

Mamadou Sakho was involved in a hilarious moment with the referee vs West Brom

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Crystal Palace earned a much-needed win at The Hawthorns this afternoon.

Goals from Wilfried Zaha and Andros Townsend gave Sam Allardyce’s team a 2-0 win at West Bromwich Albion that boosts their chances of Premier League survival.

The Eagles are 17th in the table, three points above the relegation zone, after winning back-to-back matches.

Article continues below

The effects of Mamadou Sakho’s arrival on loan from Liverpool have seemingly already taken place. Palace haven’t conceded in each of the two games he has played.

And while Allardyce is laughing, Jurgen Klopp, who was forced to play Lucas Leiva at centre-back in Liverpool’s 3-1 defeat to Leicester City on Monday, must be regretting his decision.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Huge update regarding Tony Romo-Kirk Cousins rumored blockbuster trade

Huge update regarding Tony Romo-Kirk Cousins rumored blockbuster trade

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

The Big Show has just absolutely destroyed Conor McGregor in latest interview

The Big Show has just absolutely destroyed Conor McGregor in latest interview

Three reasons why Goldberg should squash Kevin Owens at WWE Fastlane

Three reasons why Goldberg should squash Kevin Owens at WWE Fastlane

Video: Man Utd fans love what Jose Mourinho did to Tyrone Mings at half-time

Video: Man Utd fans love what Jose Mourinho did to Tyrone Mings at half-time

Video: Twitter can't believe Paul Pogba's incredible pace vs Bournemouth

Video: Twitter can't believe Paul Pogba's incredible pace vs Bournemouth

“I think he’s Liverpool’s best defender when he’s fit and available,” Rio Ferdinand recently said, per the Metro.

“He’ll be a great addition to Crystal Palace because he will add a bit of pace and aggressiveness to the back four.”

Fans praise Sakho's performance vs West Brom

For an idea of just how Sakho performed against the Baggies, check out some of the following tweets about him.

Sakho had a hilarious moment

For an idea of Sakho’s renewed energy, just watch this highlight of the Frenchman against the Baggies.

The defender receives the ball just outside his own area and proceeds to go on a bit of a run. He quickly has to retreat, though, and turns to face his own face.

p1bad6ecgdusa1lpe8ju1aq41r209.jpg

That’s where he runs straight into referee Mike Jones, who gets in his way.

p1bad6ekdibqi1tsu1g211ldl16ceb.jpg

What does Sakho do? He tackles Jones, of course, like he was a striker bearing down on goal.

Video: Sakho tackles the referee

It was a truly hilarious moment. Check it out below.

You’ve got to admire his doggedness. Check out the reaction on Twitter below.

It's rare you'll see such a bizarre moment again.

Does Sakho have a future at Liverpool? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Wilfried Zaha
Crystal Palace
Football
West Bromwich Albion
Mamadou Sakho
Andros Townsend

Trending Stories

Huge update regarding Tony Romo-Kirk Cousins rumored blockbuster trade

Huge update regarding Tony Romo-Kirk Cousins rumored blockbuster trade

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

The Big Show has just absolutely destroyed Conor McGregor in latest interview

The Big Show has just absolutely destroyed Conor McGregor in latest interview

Three reasons why Goldberg should squash Kevin Owens at WWE Fastlane

Three reasons why Goldberg should squash Kevin Owens at WWE Fastlane

Video: Man Utd fans love what Jose Mourinho did to Tyrone Mings at half-time

Video: Man Utd fans love what Jose Mourinho did to Tyrone Mings at half-time

Video: Twitter can't believe Paul Pogba's incredible pace vs Bournemouth

Video: Twitter can't believe Paul Pogba's incredible pace vs Bournemouth

Tom Brady's brilliant Instagram post that will motivate every NFL combine prospect

Tom Brady's brilliant Instagram post that will motivate every NFL combine prospect

Watch: Christian McCaffrey makes statement with NFL Combine performance — will likely move on draft boards

Watch: Christian McCaffrey makes statement with NFL Combine performance — will likely move on draft boards

Massive update on The Hardy Boyz making emphatic WWE return

Massive update on The Hardy Boyz making emphatic WWE return

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again