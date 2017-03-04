Based on the amount of Cody Rhodes updates that are being posted every single week, it just goes to show what he’s capable of and he’s finally getting the opportunities to showcase his skills since leaving the WWE.

While the Stardust character didn’t work out too well for him in the final few months of his WWE run, his new ‘American Nightmare’ gimmick has seen a lot of success already in numerous independent promotions.



He’s usually in the news for some brilliant spots or segments, and we recently saw him flip off a Stardust heckler before his match, and he also accidentally hit a brilliant Cross Rhodes on his wife, and she sold it like a champion.

The former WWE Intercontinental Champion was at it again this week, this time he was going up against future Hall of Famer Kurt Angle in a steel cage match for Northeast Wrestling in Waterbury, Connecticut.

As you’ll be able to see in the video below, Cody decided to climb the top of the steel cage and as expected, the crowd in attendance were loving it.



Cody went on to attempt an insane-looking moonsault off the top of the steel cage – which really didn’t look safe at all – but the Olympic gold medallist managed to dodge his attempt and he fell flat on his face.

Angle then went on to hit the Angle Slam for a two count, before Cody fought back to win the match and is currently 2-1 up in the three matches they’ve had together.

While it looked like a great spot, fans on Reddit voiced their concerns after it was revealed the promotion had trouble setting the cage up, and you can see that by had dangerous it looks.

Not only that, but they’re questioning how a missed moonsault, as well as Angle Slam, wasn’t enough to put Cody away. But, that’s wrestling for you.

What do you make of Cody Rhodes’ attempted moonsault? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

