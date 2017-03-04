Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

Serge Ibaka.

Serge Ibaka thought Thunder could win multiple titles together

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Lost in the fervor over Kevin Durant leaving Oklahoma City this past offseason to join Golden State in hopes of winning a championship is the thought of what could have been if the Thunder kept their core together.

Not that long ago, OKC had KD, Russell Westbrook, James Harden and Serge Ibaka on team friendly deals for the foreseeable future.

That young core reached the NBA Finals in their fourth season in Oklahoma and looked poised for a number of return trips to that grand stage.

The lasting image for Thunder fans after that series was one of Durant, Westbrook and Harden with their arms locked around each other as time expired and Miami celebrated their title.

A look of determination and disappointment played across their faces, but most fans could take pride in the thought that they would get back to the mountaintop and eventually conquer it for themselves.

Time has a funny habit of making a mockery of the best laid plans and as seasons passed things kept going badly for the franchise.

Injuries spoiled their playoff runs in subsequent years and then the team traded James Harden to Houston in the beginning of the end for the squad as it existed.

Serge Ibaka was the next casualty as he was dealt to the Orlando Magic before Durant made his decision in an effort to secure help on the wings against Golden State.

The prolific shot blocker talked to Adrian Wojnarowski on the journalist’s podcast this week and spoke at length about those teams and how things broke down.

Oklahoma City Thunder v Golden State Warriors - Game Seven

Ibaka said: “We had a lot of confidence. Like, man, we’re so young and we’re going to win. We’re going to win a couple. More than two or three. Even after we lost the Finals to Miami, we told ourselves, ‘You know what, we got time.We’re still young and we’re going to keep getting better and better every year.’

“We were young, at some point everyone got older, matured, understood the game, understood the business. That could have changed things. I always say about James, he would never have become the player that he is now.”

It was easy to envision them being a potential dynasty back then as a young player, but the realities of the NBA forced them all apart because of business decisions.

Now, all that is left is to reflect on what could have been with that assemblage of talent on a single team.

Topics:
NBA
Western Conference
Eastern Conference
Oklahoma City Thunder
Northwest Division
Serge Ibaka
James Harden
Houston Rockets
Southwest Division
Kevin Durant
Russell Westbrook

Trending Stories

Huge update regarding Tony Romo-Kirk Cousins rumored blockbuster trade

Huge update regarding Tony Romo-Kirk Cousins rumored blockbuster trade

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

The Big Show has just absolutely destroyed Conor McGregor in latest interview

The Big Show has just absolutely destroyed Conor McGregor in latest interview

Three reasons why Goldberg should squash Kevin Owens at WWE Fastlane

Three reasons why Goldberg should squash Kevin Owens at WWE Fastlane

Video: Man Utd fans love what Jose Mourinho did to Tyrone Mings at half-time

Video: Man Utd fans love what Jose Mourinho did to Tyrone Mings at half-time

Video: Twitter can't believe Paul Pogba's incredible pace vs Bournemouth

Video: Twitter can't believe Paul Pogba's incredible pace vs Bournemouth

Tom Brady's brilliant Instagram post that will motivate every NFL combine prospect

Tom Brady's brilliant Instagram post that will motivate every NFL combine prospect

Watch: Christian McCaffrey makes statement with NFL Combine performance — will likely move on draft boards

Watch: Christian McCaffrey makes statement with NFL Combine performance — will likely move on draft boards

Massive update on The Hardy Boyz making emphatic WWE return

Massive update on The Hardy Boyz making emphatic WWE return

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again