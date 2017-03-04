Lost in the fervor over Kevin Durant leaving Oklahoma City this past offseason to join Golden State in hopes of winning a championship is the thought of what could have been if the Thunder kept their core together.

Not that long ago, OKC had KD, Russell Westbrook, James Harden and Serge Ibaka on team friendly deals for the foreseeable future.

That young core reached the NBA Finals in their fourth season in Oklahoma and looked poised for a number of return trips to that grand stage.

The lasting image for Thunder fans after that series was one of Durant, Westbrook and Harden with their arms locked around each other as time expired and Miami celebrated their title.

A look of determination and disappointment played across their faces, but most fans could take pride in the thought that they would get back to the mountaintop and eventually conquer it for themselves.

Time has a funny habit of making a mockery of the best laid plans and as seasons passed things kept going badly for the franchise.

Injuries spoiled their playoff runs in subsequent years and then the team traded James Harden to Houston in the beginning of the end for the squad as it existed.

Serge Ibaka was the next casualty as he was dealt to the Orlando Magic before Durant made his decision in an effort to secure help on the wings against Golden State.

The prolific shot blocker talked to Adrian Wojnarowski on the journalist’s podcast this week and spoke at length about those teams and how things broke down.

Ibaka said: “We had a lot of confidence. Like, man, we’re so young and we’re going to win. We’re going to win a couple. More than two or three. Even after we lost the Finals to Miami, we told ourselves, ‘You know what, we got time.We’re still young and we’re going to keep getting better and better every year.’

“We were young, at some point everyone got older, matured, understood the game, understood the business. That could have changed things. I always say about James, he would never have become the player that he is now.”

It was easy to envision them being a potential dynasty back then as a young player, but the realities of the NBA forced them all apart because of business decisions.

Now, all that is left is to reflect on what could have been with that assemblage of talent on a single team.