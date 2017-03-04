Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Sanchez's behaviour has annoyed fans.

Alexis Sanchez's behaviour on the bench vs Liverpool angers Arsenal fans

Arsene Wenger’s decision to start Alexis Sanchez on the bench against Liverpool raised plenty of eyebrows.

Sanchez, with 17 goals, is the Premier League’s joint-top goalscorer this season, yet he had to settle for a place on the bench alongside Lucas Perez and Aaron Ramsey as Olivier Giroud started as Arsenal’s lone striker.

Nobody saw it coming, especially in such a big game. Some wondered if Wenger had an eye on Tuesday’s Champions League game against Bayern Munich but even the Frenchman must know that Arsenal don’t stand much chance of overturning a 5-1 deficit.

Anyway, matters couldn’t have gone much worse for the Gunners. Wenger’s decision to drop Sanchez looked even more costly when Liverpool took the lead after just nine minutes.

Sadio Mane’s cross found its way to the Brazilian at the far post and Firmino had enough time to settle himself before smashing the ball beyond Petr Cech.

It was just the response Jurgen Klopp was looking for after his side’s woeful performance against Leicester on Monday.

Mane made it 2-0

And things got even better for Liverpool when Sadio Mane doubled their lead just before half-time. Firmino returned the favour, teeing up the Senegalese who smashed the ball home.

It was everything Liverpool deserved. They were the only team who looked even remotely interested.

Sanchez was laughing on the bench

Victory will see Liverpool rise to third in the table, while Arsenal will fall out of the top four.

And what does Sanchez make of it all? Well, the fact that he was seen laughing on the bench after Liverpool’s first goal suggests he wasn’t overly concerned.

We’re not joking, either. The Chilean was genuinely delighted at something; he was seen laughing with Gabriel.

Check it out below.

Video: Sanchez's reaction

Arsenal fans aren't happy

Of course, Arsenal fans weren’t impressed.

It’s becoming more and more difficult to see Sanchez at the club next season.

Will Alexis Sanchez leave Arsenal in the summer? Let us know in the comments section below!

