Lewis Hamilton told Formula1.com that he wants to win at everything in Melbourne on March 26.

That includes being in pole position, attaining the fastest lap, and being the fastest driver in every session - oh, and of course, winning the race.

We knew he was driven to achieve his success, but last year’s number two in driver standings, who only lost out by five points to teammate and world champion Nico Rosberg, who attained 385 points, will be out to prove he is now number one in the world.

But, talk is talk and some will watch with interest as Hamilton has potentially a few big obstacles this year to overcome if he is going to achieve these objectives.

Red Bull and Daniel Ricciardo - last year's bump in the road

Last year, Red Bull were the only team to put a dent in Mercedes record of 18 wins in 20.

One driver who helped Red Bull do this was Daniel Ricciardo. The Australian won in Malaysia back in October 2016 to cause Hamilton some problems in his title quest.

This was his fourth race win of the season which showed that the Red Bull driver was content to cause an upset for Mercedes.

And, although his finishing places in some races didn’t make pretty reading, he finished third in the overall rankings for the 2016 season.

More recently, he has shown that now Rosberg has stepped down and Hamilton wants to take the limelight, he for one isn’t going to make it easy for him.

Although Barcelona hasn’t been smooth sailing with engine concerns, the Red Bull team expressed to Sky Sports that they can end the Mercedes dominance with aerodynamics advancements.

A strong stance from the Australian and one that Hamilton should not dismiss too easily, especially as the true extent of Red Bull’s plans is not yet apparent.

Sebastian Vettel – his potential future teammate who will want to cause an upset

Although Hamilton took the fastest lap on the first day of testing at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Sebastian Vettel only narrowly missed out by 0.113 seconds. Not a huge gap.

Vettel replied perfectly to set out Ferrari’s intentions this season by setting the fastest soft-tyre time on Day 3. This will give Vettel confidence, and although he is not sizing up his chances of world championship glory in the 2017 season just yet, he is enjoying the start Ferrari have made and insists they're not really trying to look at other people.

Is he playing down Mercedes' chances? With rumours also of Vettel being Mercedes number one target for next season, he will be sure to want to go out and beat Hamilton to prove himself a worthy future teammate (if that's even required!).

Valtteri Bottas – his new teammate who has his own ambitions

Valtteri Bottas is new to Mercedes and will definitely be going all out to impress his new team.

As we’ve seen with Rosberg, if Hamilton lets his ego grow too much out of control, his own teammate will do anything he can do to beat him (or more accurately, stop him from winning) as Rosberg did in Monaco in 2014.

Being favourite doesn’t mean you’ll win.

Hamilton is obvious favourite to triumph this year now that Rosberg is out the way and Mercedes is still firing on all cylinders, but he must be very careful to look out for the weaknesses that cost the small victories last season which could, if ignored, become the major weakness in Mercedes' winning formula that will cost Hamilton, Bottas, and the team the championship come November in Abu Dhabi.

