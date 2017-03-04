Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Every single year, one of the most attractive drills of the NFL Scouting Combine is the 40-yard dash due to the sheer speed NFL prospects demonstrate.

Chris Johnson held the record for the quickest ever 40-yard dash when he ran it in a record-tying time of 4.24 seconds at the 2008 Combine. That record has since stood for almost ten years.

That's until John Ross decided to run the 40 today.

The University of Washington star ran the 40-yard dash with an official time of 4.22 seconds, 0.02 seconds faster than the Arizona Cardinals running back. He then pulled up afterward and didn't run a second time as his calves tightened up due to how fast he was running.

This record-breaking time is sure to boost Moss' draft stock as one of the best wide receivers in this year's draft. He is expected to be the second or third wide receiver drafted this year, behind Mike Williams and Corey Davis.

Johnson reacted to Ross breaking his record, congratulating the NFL prospect.

Here is also a comparison of college wide receiver running his 40 against a yellow line representing the Cardinals' running back and his time.

Several wide receiver-needy teams, such as the Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore Ravens, and the Philadelphia Eagles will probably be interested in knowing more about Ross following his record-breaking 40 time.

However, the biggest regret Ross might have was his cleat choice. Adidas were offering anyone that broke the 40-yard dash record while wearing their cleats an island. However, Ross was wearing Nike cleats, so no island for him, unfortunately.

