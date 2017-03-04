Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

He's rumoured to take time off.

WWE RAW star reportedly taking time off from wrestling

It’s well-documented just how brutal the WWE schedule is.

While fans watching from home only see them on television when they appear on Monday Night Raw, SmackDown Live and the occasional pay-per-view, they are on the road for most of their careers.

They travel from city to city, all over the world to put on live events for their loyal fans, and obviously, that takes a toll on the body – especially when you’re regularly competing in the ring as well.

While there’s no off-season in the WWE, time off is needed but we rarely see it. However, one star from Raw has suggested that we might not be seeing him around for the next month or so.

In a series of tweets and Instagram posts, Rusev revealed that he’s taking some time off – and also shared a new look with his followers.

He cut off his trademark long hair, and that’s probably the reason he chose to do it now as he won’t be on television or live events until later this month.

As of this writing, Rusev isn’t advertised for any shows whatsoever until the March 17 WWE tour.

He first posted on Twitter: “In Bulgaria they say the rest makes the champion. It’s time to take time off working out. 30 days and counting.”

His follow-up post on Instagram saw him posing next to Titus O’Neil, posting: “Farewell weight for 30 days. Time for some well deserved time off.”

Rusev probably does this need this time off, as WrestleMania is approaching and there has been no indication to what he could be doing in Orlando, as opposed to two years ago when he was preparing to battle John Cena.

While his work alongside ‘Hardbody’ Mahal has been entertaining, perhaps the 30 days off can not only do his health some good, but give his character a new lease of life as well.

Does Rusev deserve to take off one month from competing? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

