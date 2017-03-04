Report: New England Patriots have 'mutual interest' in 6-time Pro Bowl WR

The New England Patriots finally have some quality options at wide receiver after having to cope for several seasons since the days of Randy Moss with very limited playmakers in the position.

Their receiving corps of Julian Edelman, Chris Hogan, Danny Amendola, and rookie Malcolm Mitchell helped the Patriots win their second Super Bowl in the past three seasons, and they'll make the team contenders to be the AFC team in the Super Bowl once more in the 2017 season.

However, there has been speculation another wide receiver could be added to the strong group, a player that has been to the Pro Bowl six times during his career, Brandon Marshall.

According to Ben Volin, a Patriots beat writer for The Boston Globe, New England and now free agent Brandon Marshall have "some mutual interest."

Marshall would certainly be a welcoming addition to the Patriots, and it was inevitable that he would eventually be linked with the Super Bowl champions, but whether or not he is needed is a different question.

The 32-year-old was released by the New York Jets earlier this week, so going to an AFC East rival is not going to go down well with Jets fans. Do they really need him, though? Probably not.

The quality of options which the Patriots have at receiver, as mentioned above, and their bigger issues on the defensive side of the ball means they probably shouldn't be looking to bring in Marshall unless they can get him on a nice contract. Considering his age, they might be able to, but he is also still a good receiver who can get a good payday for a year or two.

Other teams which the six-time Pro Bowler has been linked to include the Baltimore Ravens and the New York Giants, but neither of those teams have as good of an opportunity to win the Super Bowl as New England does. He might just decide to take less money in order to try and win the Super Bowl for the first time in his career before retirement.

