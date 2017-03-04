WrestleMania 33 in Orlando, Florida is just under a month away now and there is still a lot of uncertainty surrounding the big event.

WWE brass and the writers have been quiet on exactly what the plans for the company’s flagship event are and how they will affect the competitive landscape.

Despite those admissions, fans know that creative has something big up their sleeve for the grandaddy of them all so patience is going to be necessary as the pay-per-view takes shape.

A common theory that has taken hold among observers is the fact that the potential for a large number of title changes is present with this year’s Mania.

Most iterations of the ‘Grandest Stage Of Them All’ have a couple of titles change hands, but this year could see the vast majority of belts find their way to new owners.

Billi Bhatti of “The Dirty Sheets” podcast says that at the moment there are five title changes set to take place at WrestleMania 33.

That number is subject to change but the increase from usual is remarkable as that would represent almost half the matches on the card so far.

He even went as far as to say that there were more changes in the works, but higher ups decided to tone that down a bit as to keep some kind of order coming out of the event.

Last year’s version saw three titles won by challengers and this would mark a dramatic increase from that rather high number. Zack Ryder, Charlotte, and Roman Reigns won titles that night and provided some excitement for fans.

After the brand split occurred, more titles were created which could explain the increased number of failed defenses that might take place in Orlando.

Going into the Mania, fans will have to keep an eye out for changes to the card as both the main event and other matches are still subject to change at any point.

For example, no one knows if WWE wants Bray Wyatt versus Randy Orton straight up or if they want to make that match a triple threat involving AJ Styles who has built up quite the following in recent years.

That Sunday will contain a bunch of surprises that might be all but impossible to see coming and fans should expect that as we near April.

Unfortunately, that’s all they can really expect until the event takes on a bit more shape in the coming weeks.

