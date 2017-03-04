Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Adam Lallana hailed for pre-assist vs Arsenal

Arsenal dropped to fifth in the Premier League table after they lost 3-1 to Liverpool at Anfield.

The Gunners made a slow start to the match and found themselves 2-0 down at half-time.

The introduction of Alexis Sanchez at half-time served to briefly inspire Arsenal, and they reduced the deficit just before the hour mark thanks to Danny Welbeck’s finish.

But they were unable to find an equaliser as the pressure grows on Arsene Wenger.

The damage was done in the first 40 minutes of the match. Roberto Firmino gave the hosts the lead in the ninth minute when he steered home Sadio Mane’s cross, and roles were revered just before the break when Mane smashed home from the Brazilian’s brilliant pass.

Georginio Wijnaldum made it 3-1 late on when he turned home Divock Origi’s cross.

The win sees Liverpool rise to third in the table, just a point behind second-placed Tottenham. Jurgen Klopp will hope the three points serves to inspire the Reds to a strong finish after a difficult start to the year.

Lallana was outstanding

Sadio Mane was named Man of the Match and, with an assist and a goal, it’s not hard to see why.

But Adam Lallana was as equally impressive, the playmaker covering every blade of grass.

Lallana won two tackles in the first half, via Squawka, more than any other player. Just check out his heat map from the opening 45 minutes

p1badd0hd3157c116d8hohm181j9.jpg

Lallana's moment of magic

Lallana saved his best moment for Wijnaldum’s goal. With Arsenal pushing for an equaliser, the former Southampton man sprung a counter-attack with a simply gorgeous move.

Lallana collected the ball just outside Liverpool’s area before smartly retreating when he realised Origi was offside. Maintaining possession with a 360 degree spin, the 28-year-old then found the Belgian on the right with a delightful pass with the outside of his boot.

p1badd2q4kqku112itap1ktv1inb.jpg

The reports will credit Origi with the assist and Wijnaldum with the goal, but it was Lallana’s creation.

Video: Lallana's pre-assist 

Liverpool fans react

Liverpool fans were amazed by Lallana’s moment of genius. Check out the reaction on Twitter below.

At his best, Lallana is a joy to watch.

Is Lallana Liverpool's best player? Let us know in the comments section below!

Topics:
Adam Lallana
Philippe Coutinho
