Stephanie McMahon.

WWE legend expected to return on this week's RAW

You know it's WrestleMania season when legends of the wrestling business start returning to the WWE, and that's expected to happen this coming week on Monday Night Raw.

This week's Raw will recap on the events of this past weekend's pay-per-view, Fastlane, going over what happened in several of the matches on the card including Goldberg vs Kevin Owens for the Universal championship and Roman Reigns vs Braun Strowman.

A WWE legend is expected to make an appearance on the show as well, according to reports. One that will certainly get the crowd making some noise.

According to PWInsider, The Undertaker is expected to be making his return to the WWE this week in order to set up his WrestleMania plans. It is anticipated he will be appearing on Monday Night Raw.

This will be the first time he has shown up in the WWE since his participation in the Royal Rumble event back in January earlier this year. The events which happened in that match could be an indication as to who he will be facing at The Showcase of the Immortals.

At the Royal Rumble, The Deadman eliminated four superstars - including Goldberg - before being thrown out of the ring by Reigns, who he had a stare down with for a couple of seconds afterward.

This sparked speculation that The Undertaker could be facing The Big Dog at WrestleMania 33 and now, it is even rumored that he could make an appearance at Fastlane before Raw this week to cost Reigns his match against Strowman as payback for the Royal Rumble elimination. He would then be appearing on Raw to explain his actions.

WWE SummerSlam 2015

It's only logical that the WWE books the finish for the Reigns vs Strowman match this way, as both superstars are in the middle of a monster push which shouldn't be damaged. A clean loss for either one would damage this push, so interference by The Phenom is the right path to take, with him then showing up the following night to justify himself. 

John Cena
WWE
The Undertaker

