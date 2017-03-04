When LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals last summer there were some consequences everyone saw coming.

The King now had his signature moment and series for a Hall of Fame bound career as a result of the comeback.

Cleveland would become the greatest comeback story in the league’s history despite having one of the most talented players to ever step foot on the hardwood.

In the era of the Internet, things are rarely that simple as all it takes is a simple misstep to unleash a horde of crying jordan face memes at any team or fanbase that falls short.

Ask Atlanta Falcons fans or Cleveland Indians fans how visceral the response on social media can be in a moment of failure.

Warriors fans had to put on a brave face and understand that surrendering a 3-1 lead with the Coach of the Year, first-ever Unanimous MVP and the best record of any team in history would be met with swift criticism.

Even they could not have possibly imagined that the jokes would still be rolling in almost a year later as they have assembled more talent and are in the process of redeeming their loss.

One Los Angeles Lakers fan in Ohio is not letting the meme go without a fight and has compiled a number of parody movie openings that make use of the viral phrase.

He includes the likes of Disney, Pixar, MGM, Fox, and Universal in his collection and each one subtly jabs at the team from the Bay Area.

His timing was almost perfect as he posted a compilation of his work two days before March 1 or as it reads on a calendar 3/1.

March’s first day became an informal holiday on Twitter for fans of many different basketball teams as they gathered to share memes related to Golden State’s collapse.

The popular meme has been spotted at the SuperBowl and numerous other sporting events that have absolutely nothing to do with the NBA at all.

As with everything that gets a measure of fame online, no one is going to let this die any time soon and the Dubs will have their chance to put an end to the jokes once and for all during this year’s playoffs.

Getting a healthy Kevin Durant back would probably be a good idea, especially after he was diagnosed with a MCL sprain on the same day that Twitter was collectively laughing at them.

Sometimes, you just can’t catch a break.