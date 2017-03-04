It’s no secret that the majority of WWE fans love booing Roman Reigns.

There’s no denying that he has his loyal fan base, but you also can’t argue against the fact the boos regularly outweigh the cheers regardless of which city the WWE is in.

NEGATIVE REACTION

Some will say he deserves that treatment as there are other stars on the roster that are more underrated and underutilised that deserve to be in his position.

While his supporters will argue that he deserves a fair chance at the top, nobody will turn down the chance to be the biggest star in the company.

He’s shown signs of improvement, but to those that dislike him, that’s not enough.

It looks like he has gigantic support, though. Literally.

The Big Show was recently speaking to Forbes on a number of topics, and one that was brought up was the fans’ reaction towards Reigns, and The Big Show is tired of hearing about all of the hate.

While revealing that Reigns is currently one of his favourites, The World’s Largest Athlete went on to explain that the only reason fans still boo him is because it’s the ‘in thing to do.’

UNFAIR CRITICISM

He said: “People don’t understand how good Roman is.

“He’s easy to pick on because he’s good looking and he’s athletic in our society, especially with social media.

“Roman is great to work with, especially if you’re a big guy. If you’re a big guy and a bad guy, and you’re working with Roman Reigns, it’s really easy.

“Our audience has a way of being misinformed from the wrong people.

“The internet is filled with so-called experts who couldn’t lace up a pair of boots. He’s getting a lot of grief for stuff that isn’t his fault. It’s the in-thing to boo Roman Reigns.

“In time, through Roman’s work ethic, he’ll be able to change a lot of those opinions.”

While he makes a valid point about his detractors, at the same time, he can’t dictate who fans love and who they hate.

What do you make of The Big Show’s remarks on Roman Reigns’ haters? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

