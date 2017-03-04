You’ve heard it a hundred times before: Lionel Messi has scored a brilliant goal.

The Argentinian maestro gave Barcelona the lead against against Celta Vigo with a wonderful strike from the edge of the box.

It wasn’t just the accuracy of the finish that was impressive, either. Messi collected the ball 40 yards from goal before skipping past his marker as if he wasn’t there.

Barcelona are aiming to regain top spot in La Liga after Real Madrid’s defeat to Valencia and draw with Las Palmas allowed them back into the title race.

Madrid played earlier on Saturday - and beat Eibar 4-1 - but Barca will return to the top if they hold onto their lead.

Luis Enrique announced this week that he will retire at the end of the season and you honestly have to ask why.

Enrique says he needs rest, but his job as Barcelona’s boss gives him a front row seat to watch Messi’s magic.

Suarez came close to making it 1-0

The Blaugrana were on the front foot from the get go. Luis Suarez nearly opened the scoring in the 19th minute but his shot hit the post.

Then Messi took over

But Barca didn’t have to wait long too much longer for their first goal. Messi received the ball with his back to goal, spun his defender with ease and then skipped away from another Celta Vigo player.

It seemed a formality from there. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s left-footed shot flew past Sergio Alvarez in the Celta goal and Barcelona were 1-0 up.

Watch Messi’s latest stunner below.

Video: Messi scores brilliant solo goal

Messi’s celebration

Messi’s celebration was rather interesting. He proceeded to point to someone in the stands and make a phone out of his hand, gesturing a phone call.

It seems not a game goes by without Messi doing something incredible. Here’s how fans reacted to his latest moment of magic.

Twitter reacts

Messi, you’re a God.

Is Lionel Messi the greatest footballer in history? Let us know in the comments section below!

