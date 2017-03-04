Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Messi is good at football.

Lionel Messi scores superb solo goal against Celta Vigo

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

You’ve heard it a hundred times before: Lionel Messi has scored a brilliant goal.

The Argentinian maestro gave Barcelona the lead against against Celta Vigo with a wonderful strike from the edge of the box.

It wasn’t just the accuracy of the finish that was impressive, either. Messi collected the ball 40 yards from goal before skipping past his marker as if he wasn’t there.

Article continues below

Barcelona are aiming to regain top spot in La Liga after Real Madrid’s defeat to Valencia and draw with Las Palmas allowed them back into the title race.

Madrid played earlier on Saturday - and beat Eibar 4-1 - but Barca will return to the top if they hold onto their lead.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Huge update regarding Tony Romo-Kirk Cousins rumored blockbuster trade

Huge update regarding Tony Romo-Kirk Cousins rumored blockbuster trade

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

The Big Show has just absolutely destroyed Conor McGregor in latest interview

The Big Show has just absolutely destroyed Conor McGregor in latest interview

Massive update on The Hardy Boyz making emphatic WWE return

Massive update on The Hardy Boyz making emphatic WWE return

Video: Man Utd fans love what Jose Mourinho did to Tyrone Mings at half-time

Video: Man Utd fans love what Jose Mourinho did to Tyrone Mings at half-time

Arsenal fans are furious with what Alexis Sanchez did on the bench after Liverpool goal

Arsenal fans are furious with what Alexis Sanchez did on the bench after Liverpool goal

Luis Enrique announced this week that he will retire at the end of the season and you honestly have to ask why.

Enrique says he needs rest, but his job as Barcelona’s boss gives him a front row seat to watch Messi’s magic.

Suarez came close to making it 1-0

The Blaugrana were on the front foot from the get go. Luis Suarez nearly opened the scoring in the 19th minute but his shot hit the post.

Then Messi took over

But Barca didn’t have to wait long too much longer for their first goal. Messi received the ball with his back to goal, spun his defender with ease and then skipped away from another Celta Vigo player.

It seemed a formality from there. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s left-footed shot flew past Sergio Alvarez in the Celta goal and Barcelona were 1-0 up.

Watch Messi’s latest stunner below.

Video: Messi scores brilliant solo goal

Messi’s celebration

Messi’s celebration was rather interesting. He proceeded to point to someone in the stands and make a phone out of his hand, gesturing a phone call.

It seems not a game goes by without Messi doing something incredible. Here’s how fans reacted to his latest moment of magic.

Twitter reacts

Messi, you’re a God.

Is Lionel Messi the greatest footballer in history? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
La Liga
Gerard Pique
Football
Andres Iniesta

Trending Stories

Huge update regarding Tony Romo-Kirk Cousins rumored blockbuster trade

Huge update regarding Tony Romo-Kirk Cousins rumored blockbuster trade

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

The Big Show has just absolutely destroyed Conor McGregor in latest interview

The Big Show has just absolutely destroyed Conor McGregor in latest interview

Massive update on The Hardy Boyz making emphatic WWE return

Massive update on The Hardy Boyz making emphatic WWE return

Video: Man Utd fans love what Jose Mourinho did to Tyrone Mings at half-time

Video: Man Utd fans love what Jose Mourinho did to Tyrone Mings at half-time

Arsenal fans are furious with what Alexis Sanchez did on the bench after Liverpool goal

Arsenal fans are furious with what Alexis Sanchez did on the bench after Liverpool goal

Report: New England Patriots have 'mutual interest' in 6-time Pro Bowl WR

Report: New England Patriots have 'mutual interest' in 6-time Pro Bowl WR

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

Three reasons why Goldberg should squash Kevin Owens at WWE Fastlane

Three reasons why Goldberg should squash Kevin Owens at WWE Fastlane

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again