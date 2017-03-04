Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Kevin Owens brutally insults Goldberg on Twitter ahead of WWE Fastlane

WWE Fastlane this weekend will see Kevin Owens defend his Universal championship against Goldberg in what should be an entertaining match.

The build up of this match has been pretty good, with both superstars delivering good promos on Raw and also intertwining their speeches with their expected WrestleMania feuds too, with the WCW icon going up against Brock Lesnar, and The Prizefighter rumored to be facing Chris Jericho.

Owens and Goldberg have also been involved in a Twitter war with one another during this feud too, which has been funny to watch unfold. It began with The Iconic telling K.O. how he is going to win the title, while the champ responded with insults about Goldberg's part-time status in the WWE.

It resumed earlier today with Goldberg sending out a tweet saying: "Boarding the flight to Milwaukee. Clock's ticking @FightOwensFight."

As you would expect if you had seen the previous exchanges between these two superstars, the Universal champion wasn't going to have any of it.

Owens tweeted back sarcastically and pointed out how much older Goldberg is than him, saying: "So kewl!!! 😊Are you pre-boarding with the people that need more time to get down the jet bridge? Be careful not to trip. See you tomorrow! 😘"

He followed this up with a hilarious photo of him playing Mario Kart with his cat and dog sitting on top of him, saying: "If this couldn't stop me from winning a Mario Kart 8 tournament against a 9-year-old child, do you honestly think @Goldberg has a chance?!"

It is widely expected that Jericho will be a distraction in Owens' match at Fastlane to cost him the title against Goldberg, setting up their feud for WrestleMania while also putting more on the line between The Iconic and Lesnar at the show too.

It's speculated as well that Goldberg could squash Owens, which is a huge risk by the WWE. However, due to the skill set of the current Universal champion, as demonstrated during his time as champion and these tweets above too, he shouldn't be damaged by the loss.

