WWE made the great move many years ago to create the Performance Center and help build the next generation of talent.

They have the best facilities available, some of the greatest coaches possible and there’s a clear road to get on to NXT and eventually the main roster.

NXT

Most of the credit goes to Triple H, and to help build future legends of the business, he’s brought in his best friend to help them on their way; Shawn Michaels.

The Heart Break Kid is currently working at the Performance Center and can keep a close eye on just who is progressing, and quite a few have caught his eye.

While explaining that AJ Styles, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens are three of his favourite main stars right now, his list of favourites on NXT is even longer.

NXT FAVOURITES

Speaking to the Orlando Sentinel, he said: “I love The Revival, Roderick Strong, Tye Dillinger.

“I love Elias Samson – I can’t help it, I like the Drifter thing, it stands out to me. I see something in a young guy like Patrick Clark.

“I think Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano are super-talented from a style standpoint.”

Michaels then singled out current NXT Champion Bobby Roode as someone with the potential to become a mega star on the main roster.

He added: “They’re doing something really good and special with him, with the whole entrance and presentation and the ‘Glorious’ thing.

“He’s getting over at a level he’s not used to, but once they get behind you like that, when he comes in (to Raw or SmackDown), he could be around for a long time.”

Michaels has certainly picked out some of the best, especially Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder who are arguably one of the finest tag teams on the planet today.

While opinions may differ on Samson, you can be sure the stars he mentioned will take that praise in their stride and try not to prove him wrong.

