It is widely expected that Gennady Golovkin will eventually have a fight against Canelo Alvarez, and many boxing fans will be hoping that it happens at some point in 2017. Until then, we can only predict what the outcome of the fight might be.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is one of those people that believes he already knows how the fight is going to unfold when it takes place. He doesn't even believe the fight between these two big names of the middleweight division would go the distance.

And he has the fight going in the favor of the Mexican boxer.

Mayweather said, according to Boxing News: “I’ve always believed that Triple G has good punching power as a fighter. He has good punching power, but he’s flat-footed. He makes a lot of mistakes.

"Do I think Triple G can beat Canelo? Absolutely not. I think there’s a few guys out there that can beat Triple G, and Canelo is the top guy on the list think will beat him. I don’t think the fight will go the distance."

The obvious reason why Mayweather wants Canelo to win against GGG is to boost up his own majority decision win against the Mexican from back in 2013 which, to this day, is the only loss on the professional record of the current WBO light middleweight champion.

If that does happen, it would steer the Kazakhstani boxer away from ever reaching the American's undefeated status in professional boxing, destroying any hope of the Unified middleweight champion trying to claim the best boxer of all-time status. Golovkin currently has a record of 36-0, which is only 13 wins behind Mayweather's 49-0 record.

Before the two eventually meet in the ring, however, Alvarez will have a catchweight fight against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on May 6, while Golovkin will be defending his WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, and IBO middleweight titles against Daniel Jacobs on March 18.

