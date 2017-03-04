Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Boxing

Gennady Golovkin.

Why Floyd Mayweather believes Canelo Alvarez can beat Gennady Golovkin

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

It is widely expected that Gennady Golovkin will eventually have a fight against Canelo Alvarez, and many boxing fans will be hoping that it happens at some point in 2017. Until then, we can only predict what the outcome of the fight might be.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is one of those people that believes he already knows how the fight is going to unfold when it takes place. He doesn't even believe the fight between these two big names of the middleweight division would go the distance.

And he has the fight going in the favor of the Mexican boxer.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

Mayweather said, according to Boxing News: “I’ve always believed that Triple G has good punching power as a fighter. He has good punching power, but he’s flat-footed. He makes a lot of mistakes.

"Do I think Triple G can beat Canelo? Absolutely not. I think there’s a few guys out there that can beat Triple G, and Canelo is the top guy on the list think will beat him. I don’t think the fight will go the distance."

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Huge update regarding Tony Romo-Kirk Cousins rumored blockbuster trade

Huge update regarding Tony Romo-Kirk Cousins rumored blockbuster trade

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

The Big Show has just absolutely destroyed Conor McGregor in latest interview

The Big Show has just absolutely destroyed Conor McGregor in latest interview

Massive update on The Hardy Boyz making emphatic WWE return

Massive update on The Hardy Boyz making emphatic WWE return

Video: Man Utd fans love what Jose Mourinho did to Tyrone Mings at half-time

Video: Man Utd fans love what Jose Mourinho did to Tyrone Mings at half-time

Arsenal fans are furious with what Alexis Sanchez did on the bench after Liverpool goal

Arsenal fans are furious with what Alexis Sanchez did on the bench after Liverpool goal

The obvious reason why Mayweather wants Canelo to win against GGG is to boost up his own majority decision win against the Mexican from back in 2013 which, to this day, is the only loss on the professional record of the current WBO light middleweight champion.

If that does happen, it would steer the Kazakhstani boxer away from ever reaching the American's undefeated status in professional boxing, destroying any hope of the Unified middleweight champion trying to claim the best boxer of all-time status. Golovkin currently has a record of 36-0, which is only 13 wins behind Mayweather's 49-0 record.

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MAYWEATHER

Before the two eventually meet in the ring, however, Alvarez will have a catchweight fight against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on May 6, while Golovkin will be defending his WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, and IBO middleweight titles against Daniel Jacobs on March 18.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Floyd Mayweather
Manny Pacquiao
David Haye
Boxing
Muhammad Ali

Trending Stories

Huge update regarding Tony Romo-Kirk Cousins rumored blockbuster trade

Huge update regarding Tony Romo-Kirk Cousins rumored blockbuster trade

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

The Big Show has just absolutely destroyed Conor McGregor in latest interview

The Big Show has just absolutely destroyed Conor McGregor in latest interview

Massive update on The Hardy Boyz making emphatic WWE return

Massive update on The Hardy Boyz making emphatic WWE return

Video: Man Utd fans love what Jose Mourinho did to Tyrone Mings at half-time

Video: Man Utd fans love what Jose Mourinho did to Tyrone Mings at half-time

Arsenal fans are furious with what Alexis Sanchez did on the bench after Liverpool goal

Arsenal fans are furious with what Alexis Sanchez did on the bench after Liverpool goal

Report: New England Patriots have 'mutual interest' in 6-time Pro Bowl WR

Report: New England Patriots have 'mutual interest' in 6-time Pro Bowl WR

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

Three reasons why Goldberg should squash Kevin Owens at WWE Fastlane

Three reasons why Goldberg should squash Kevin Owens at WWE Fastlane

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again