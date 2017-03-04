Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Dries Mertens produced a rather odd celebration after his first goal against AS Roma on Saturday.

Napoli's Dries Mertens reveals the reason for his weird celebration against AS Roma

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Napoli closed the gap on AS Roma on Saturday afternoon by claiming a vital three points in the Italian capital with a 2-1 win.

Gli Azzurri were third, five points off second-placed Roma prior to the game, but narrowed the margin to just two following their confidence-boosting win.

And it was also a warning to Juventus that, despite the reigning Serie A champions boasting a seven-point advantage at the top of the league, Napoli are strong enough to dethrone Max Allegri's men.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

Ultimately, the chances of either themselves or Roma dethroning the Old Lady at the top of Serie A remain very slim - with Juve boasting a game in hand with a trip to Udinese on Sunday.

But despite it seemingly still not being enough to help Napoli go one better than their second-place finish last season, they could now be on course to at least replicate where they finished in the table last campaign.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Huge update regarding Tony Romo-Kirk Cousins rumored blockbuster trade

Huge update regarding Tony Romo-Kirk Cousins rumored blockbuster trade

The Big Show has just absolutely destroyed Conor McGregor in latest interview

The Big Show has just absolutely destroyed Conor McGregor in latest interview

Massive update on The Hardy Boyz making emphatic WWE return

Massive update on The Hardy Boyz making emphatic WWE return

Arsenal fans are furious with what Alexis Sanchez did on the bench after Liverpool goal

Arsenal fans are furious with what Alexis Sanchez did on the bench after Liverpool goal

Video: Man Utd fans love what Jose Mourinho did to Tyrone Mings at half-time

Video: Man Utd fans love what Jose Mourinho did to Tyrone Mings at half-time

Roma had won eight of their last nine league games before Napoli arrived at the Stadio Olimpico, while the visitors had suffered a 2-0 home defeat to surprise package Atalanta just last weekend.

On paper, the odds were in the Giallorossi's favour, but thanks to Belgium forward Dries Mertens, Napoli were able to make up for defeat last weekend and close the gap on their second-placed opponents.

The Belgian headed over Marek Hamsik's cross early on, but the outcome of the game could have been very different had Diego Perotti's effort not have been ruled out for handball.

AS Roma v SSC Napoli - Serie A

Mertens then produced a clever chip to beat the onrushing Roma 'keeper Wojciech Szczesny, following Hamsik's defence-splitting pass, to give the visitors the lead.

However, again, Roma went close - this time seeing Kevin Strootman fire his shot over the bar - but after 50 minutes it was Mertens back in the spotlight again to double Napoli's lead.

But Strootman atoned for his miss earlier in the match with a final-minute goal to halve the deficit - although it was ultimately not enough.

Mertens' doggy-style celebration

The game produced a number of memorable moments, but none more so than Mertens' celebration for his opening goal.

AS Roma v SSC Napoli - Serie A

As can be seen in the clip below, the 29-year-old gets on his hands and knees at the corner flag and walks like a dog before pretending to wee on the corner flag.

We have seen some very bizarre, amusing and outrageous celebrations over the years and across the leagues, but this was baffling by the Napoli star.

However, after the game, Mertens simply explained his celebration with an Instagram post of himself and his dog, Juliette, simply writing: "#forzanapolisempre".

But while we could bet against Mertens recreating that celebration any time soon, we wouldn't want to doubt his chances of finishing as Serie A's top goalscorer this season - with his two goals on Saturday putting him just a single goal behind top scorer Edin Dzeko.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Kevin Strootman
Mohamed Salah
Juventus
Serie A
Francesco Totti
Stephan El Shaarawy
Thomas Vermaelen
Wojciech Szczesny
Football
Edin Dzeko
AS Roma
Marek Hamsik
Jose Reina

Trending Stories

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Huge update regarding Tony Romo-Kirk Cousins rumored blockbuster trade

Huge update regarding Tony Romo-Kirk Cousins rumored blockbuster trade

The Big Show has just absolutely destroyed Conor McGregor in latest interview

The Big Show has just absolutely destroyed Conor McGregor in latest interview

Massive update on The Hardy Boyz making emphatic WWE return

Massive update on The Hardy Boyz making emphatic WWE return

Arsenal fans are furious with what Alexis Sanchez did on the bench after Liverpool goal

Arsenal fans are furious with what Alexis Sanchez did on the bench after Liverpool goal

Video: Man Utd fans love what Jose Mourinho did to Tyrone Mings at half-time

Video: Man Utd fans love what Jose Mourinho did to Tyrone Mings at half-time

Report: New England Patriots have 'mutual interest' in 6-time Pro Bowl WR

Report: New England Patriots have 'mutual interest' in 6-time Pro Bowl WR

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

WATCH: Cody Rhodes attempts an insane moonsault off cage against Kurt Angle

WATCH: Cody Rhodes attempts an insane moonsault off cage against Kurt Angle

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again