Tony Bellew has caused one of the biggest upsets in British boxing history by beating David Haye.

The ‘Bomber’, who weighed in almost a stone lighter than Haye, took full advantage of an injury Haye suffered in the sixth round to win via technical knockout in the 11th round.

Haye had the upper hand until he appeared hurt. From there, it seemed like Bellew would cruise to victory.

But the 34-year-old, to the bemusement of some, put himself in distance of a potential knockout from Haye instead of just settling for an easy win on points.

Bellew made a bright start to the fight, rocking Haye with a sweet left hand in the first round. Bellew’s movement left the Londoner swinging and missing in the early exchanges.

Haye was looking for that one big punch but he couldn’t land it.

Haye started strongly

Haye’s weight advantage then began to tell in the fourth round. He imposed himself on Bellew and landed some strong shots.

But the fight swung on its head in the sixth round. Haye suddenly appeared hurt - an injury to his Achilles flared up - and and was forced to limp around the ring on one leg.

Haye somehow managed to last until the 11th round. It was a courageous effort - he needed the ropes just to stand up - but his team eventually threw the towel in.

Twitter reacts

The build-up was unlike any other

Both Haye and Bellew did a terrific job of selling this fight. From their confrontation in November’s press conference and their heated appearance on Sky Sports’ The Gloves Are Off to their snide - very often over the top - comments about one another, both boxers did a great job of portraying this as a genuine grudge match.

The unsavoury threats reached a new level when Haye told Bellew to “enjoy his last couple of days” at Thursday’s press conference.

“There’s not going to be another day: this is the last day for you. That’s it: it’s over,” the 36-year-old said, via the Telegraph.

“I’m legally allowed to do as much damage to him as I can inflict for 36 minutes with 10oz gloves on.”

Even before the fight, Haye didn’t think Bellew should have been allowed to fight him.

“It’s a recipe for disaster,” he added. “It shouldn’t be happening. I punch too hard and he’s a weight below me. It’s not going to end well.

“I’ve got no interest in being friendly with this guy whatsoever. I just want to get in there and do some damage. That’s it.”

Haye wanted to fight Joshua

Haye was eyeing a bout with the winner of Anthony Joshua versus Wladimir Klitschko, who meet on April 29.

“I’m hoping and believing that Anthony Joshua is the real deal and he will prove that against Wladimir Klitschko,” Haye told Sky Sports.

“It's a great fight, huge fight, Wembley stadium, so the winner of that - fingers crossed - is Anthony Joshua.

“I believe it's the biggest fight on the planet and obviously I'm only in boxing for the biggest possible fights - and it doesn't come any bigger than that."

Now, that dream is over.

