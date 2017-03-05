Tony Bellew stunned the O2 Arena with a technical knockout victory of David Haye after making the step up to heavyweight for the eagerly-anticipated all-British bout.

The two bitter rivals had been exchanging strong, and vile, verbal blows to one another since the fight was confirmed back in November and the bout captured the attention of British fight fans throughout its build-up.

Bellew made the step up to heavyweight for the first time in his career to face two-time heavyweight champion Haye.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

The British heavyweights had to be separated by security during pre-fight press conferences, after Haye threw a punch at the WBC world cruiserweight champion, and the fight was under threat had further incidents occurred.

Luckily for the British boxing fans, further issues did not arise - although both fighters would have taken the opportunity to inflict damage on one another, had they been given the opportunity to do so.

Article continues below

Haye said in the days leading up to the fight: "I've never had a fight where I've wanted to cave someone's skull in like this ever. Normally you want to knock someone out but I really want to do some damage to this guy [Bellew]."

But despite the Bermondsey-born fighter's perceived arrogance in the build-up to fight, he was never able to prove why he was overly confident on a night where the O2 Arena crowd was left stunned by what they witnessed.

Bellew on the front foot

Bellew started as he meaned to go on, landing a blow in the first round while doing well to evade the punch power of Haye in the opening few rounds.

However, come the fourth round, Haye's size advantage began to tell and it seemed only a matter of time before it proved advantageous, before what appeared to be a recurring Achilles issue damaged his chances of a swift exit from the ring.

The London fighter was forced to hobble around the ring - much to the amusement of fight fans on Twitter making the most of his unfortunate injury - and from there, Bellew began to leave his mark.

In the sixth round, matters changed for the worse for Haye, and the 36-year-old remarkably managed to withstand Bellew's punches until the 11th round, when his team had seen enough and decided to throw the towel in.

Boxing fairytale continues for Liverpudlian

It was over. History was made. Another glorious chapter in Bellew's late career fairytale that continues to keep giving and leaving the Liverpudlian stunned at seeing himself surpass all the expectations he ever set of himself.

But while there was no time for Bellew to allow the momentous occasion to sink in, boxing fans were desperate to see how the two would react when they came face to face when the fight was called to end.

And the reaction was almost as incredible as the fight itself.

After months of horrid abuse, Haye not only congratulated his victorious opponent, but Bellew also helped his rival to his corner, as the Londoner hobbled to his seat with it clear to see that he was struggling to stand.

However, the respect shown for each other after the bout did not end there, as they openly discussed their feelings live on air with Sky Sports.

And twitter absolutely loved the British fighters' interview together on Sky Sports Box Office.

Haye and Bellew show mutual respect

"So much respect for David as a fighter. We can do it again!" said Bellew.

"I didn’t expect him to have the chin." Haye admitted. "I have to take my hat off to Tony Bellew. He was the better champion. He has bigger balls than me. You done me."

But despite withstanding the power of Haye, Bellew admits he couldn't have withstood his southern foe for much longer.

"When he hit me, I thought ‘jesus christ. I can’t last much longer.’ I will not stop, I am the champion of the misfits." Bellew added.

"I’m the most valuable heavyweight in the world. Outside the champion."

The book may not be closed on this epic heavyweight battle, however, with both Bellew and Haye having opened up the possibility of a rematch, which could take place at Bellew's beloved Goodison Park where he won the WBC world heavweight title againt Ilunga Makabu back in May last year.

Haye v Bellew II?

"I’d love to do it again." Bellew confessed. "I’ve never been in a fight like that before. If the fans would want to do it again."

While Haye added: "I’d love the opportunity to do it again. If the fans want to see it again.

"Wherever he wants to do it. He’s the man. I can’t think about world honours. I have to go past this guy if I want to think about world honours."

If there is to be a second meeting between these two British warriors it would clearly not be met with such a hostile build-up, but that wouldn't take away from the prospect of another epic fight like what was witnessed at the O2 on Saturday evening.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms