UFC 209 was already facing an uphill battle heading into the event, as the scheduled bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson dealt a huge blow to the card and lost a lot of fan interest.

It gave the other fighters on the card an opportunity to step up, including the highly anticipated rematch between Tyron Woodley and Stephen Thompson for the welterweight crown, after the two battled out to a draw the last time they met inside of the Octagon at UFC 205.

MAJORITY DECISION

While it proved to be one of the most memorable contests of 2016, their meeting on Saturday night was the complete opposite.

The Chosen One managed to retain his championship by majority decision, but as expected, controversy surrounded the scoring.

Woodley took the fight by majority decision with two judges scoring the fight 48-47 in his favour, and the other scoring it a 47-47 draw.

However, with plenty of inactivity in the fight, many have been criticising the decision as they believe either Wonderboy did enough to win, or it should have been called another draw.

CONTROVERSY

After watching the fight, it’s clear that Thompson took the first two round after forcing the champion to remain on the back foot, even if he didn’t unleash much offence.

Woodley took the third by utilising his wrestling game before another uneventful round followed, and then Woodley almost took home a stoppage win after unleashing a flurry of big hits in the final round but was unable to put away his challenger.

As you’ll be able to see in the tweets below, fans aren’t too happy with Woodley’s performance and victory – while UFC president Dana White also scored it 3-2 in Thompson’s favour.

What do you think? Was Stephen Thompson robbed at UFC 209? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

