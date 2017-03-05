Official online NBA destination in the UK

Hassan Whiteside.

Cavs lose without LeBron again; Clippers overcome Bulls; Houston down Grizzlies

PISTONS (30-32) 136, 76ERS (23-39) 106

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (26/3/1) led Detroit in scoring as they secured a routine win in Philly. Marcus Morris (23/3/2) and Andre Drummond (14/14/2) also made big contributions as six players hit double figures. Nik Stauskas (24/5/2) was the leading scorer for the short-handed Sixers.

RAPTORS (37-26) 94, BUCKS (28-33) 101

Khris Middleton (24/3/3) scored a season-high as Milwaukee continue to chase the eighth spot in the east. Giannis Antetokounmpo (21/10/4) added a double-double and Spencer Hawes (16/8/1) made a big difference off the bench. Serge Ibaka (19/5/0) put in a strong performance for Toronto but All-Star DeMar DeRozan (11/3/4) struggled from the field going 5-13.

CAVALIERS (42-19) 92, HEAT (29-34) 120

Goran Dragic (23/3/5) and Hassan Whiteside (20/13/0) had hugely efficient nights for Miami going a combined 18-26 from the field as they cruised past the Cavs. Channing Frye (21/4/0) led Cleveland who rested both LeBron James and Kyrie Irving. They are now 0-5 without LBJ in the line-up this season.

CLIPPERS (37-25) 101, BULLS (31-31) 91

Veteran Jamal Crawford (25/2/2) had a huge night off the bench for the Clippers shooting 10-17 from the field. Chris Paul (17/2/4) and Blake Griffin (16/6/7) played their part in the win too. Jimmy Butler (16/4/6) had a team-high for Chicago who struggled to score in the second half putting up just 30 points. 

HORNETS (27-35) 112, NUGGETS (28-34) 102 

Charlotte kept their hopes of finishing in the eighth and final playoff spot in the east alive behind a big night by All-Star Kemba Walker (27/4/4). Nicolas Batum (21/2/8) was also influential in the road win. Impressive big man Nikola Jokic (31/14/4) put up big numbers for Denver in the loss.

GRIZZLIES (36-27) 109, ROCKETS (44-19) 123

James Harden (33/7/11) once again showed why he is a leading MVP candidate with a near triple-double in this win and going 6-10 from downtown in the process. Clint Capela (24/11/2) posted a double-double as they coasted to a W. Mike Conley (23/6/7) and JaMychal Green (20/11/0) led Memphis. 

TIMBERWOLVES (25-37) 90, SPURS (48-13) 97

Kawhi Leonard (34/10/5) put up impressive numbers as usual as San Antonio again needed overtime and their superstar to beat a losing team in the west. LaMarcus Aldridge (18/10/2) posted a double-double. Karl-Anthony Towns (24/14/1) had an impressive night and Ricky Rubio (11/13/10) had a triple-double but it was all in vein for Minnesota. 

NETS (10-51) 116, TRAIL BLAZERS (26-35) 130

C.J. McCollum (31/5/5) had a team-high for the Blazers in this high-scoring affair with the league's worst team. Al-Farouq Aminu (23/6/1) and Damian Lillard (19/5/11) also made big contributions to the win. Brook Lopez (26/5/1) led Brooklyn once again. 

