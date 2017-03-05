Many backed David Haye to make quick work of Tony Bellew in their heavyweight fight at the O2 Arena last night.

Haye weighed in almost a stone heavier than his opponent and boxing fans feared for Bellew when comparing their figures at Friday’s weigh-in.

Yet Bellew managed to produce a massive upset by beating the former heavyweight champion via technical knockout.

Bellew’s task was made easier when Haye’s Achilles injury flared up in the sixth round. The Hayemaker had shaded the previous five rounds but he could barely stand from that point on.

Which, in a way, was a shame. Only a stupid decision from Bellew could prevent him from winning the fight once Haye was crocked and Shane McGuigan, Haye’s trainer, threw in the towel in the 11th round after the Londoner was knocked down.

Video: Bellew beats Haye

Even Bellew admitted he had his doubts about how much longer he would last.

“When he hit me, I thought ‘jesus christ. I can’t last much longer,” Bellew said, via the Mirror. “I will not stop, I am the champion of the misfits.

“I’m the most valuable heavyweight in the world. Outside the champion.”

Tyson Fury watched the fight

One man who watched on from afar was former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

Fury is expected to make a return to the ring at some point in 2017 after his boxing career took a serious downward turn in 2016.

The Gypsy King was expected to give Wladimir Klitschko a rematch after he defeated the Ukrainian in 2015, but both scheduled bouts were cancelled.

It was later revealed that Fury had tested positive for cocaine. The 28-year-old then vacated his WBA, WBO and IBO heavyweight titles.

Fury delivered the news every boxing fans wanted to hear on Christmas Eve when he tweeted: “I’ve had a nightmare 2016, done a lot of stuff I’m not proud of! But my promise to you is I’ll return [in] 2017 [to] takeover.”

And his uncle announced that Fury was eyeing a fight against WBC champion Deontay Wilder.

A recent photo of Fury surfaced

Yet there’s little to suggest Fury will actually return this year. Based on a recent photo of him, Fury has hardly been taking care of his body.

Fury wanted Bellew to win, telling the Bomber to “do the bizo” before the fight on Twitter, and rubbed salt into Haye’s wounds afterwards.

Fury took to social media to label Haye ‘David Gay’ and brought up the fact the Hayemaker pulled out of two possible fights against him. Check out the tweet below.

Fans aren't impressed

Fans weren’t overly impressed. Especially considering Haye had just gone 11 rounds while standing on one leg.

It’s about time Fury focussed on himself rather than worrying about others.

