UFC

Woodley won the fight.

Fighters react to Tyron Woodley's win over Stephen Thompson at UFC 209

After all of the hype and build-up, it’s safe to say that UFC 209 ended on a negative note, mainly because of the way the main event between Tyron Woodley and Stephen Thompson played out.

Following their previous meeting at UFC 205, fans were expecting more of the same excitement with the hope that there would be a clear winner this time around.

DECISION WIN

While the judges awarded the decision to Woodley, not everyone was happy with the scoring as well as the result.

Some fans already shared their displeasure on social media, while even UFC president Dana White believed Thompson won the fight by three rounds to two.

However, it hasn’t ended there, though, as their fellow UFC professionals have also reacted to the fight, and as expected, some of them aren’t too happy with what they saw on Saturday night.

REACTIONS

Former middleweight champion Chris Weidman shared his opinion, believing Wonderboy did enough to win.

He tweeted: “I had @WonderboyMMA 3 to 2. Sucks man. Congrats to the champ!”

Rafael dos Anjos shared a similar stance, he posted: “I had Woodley in the first fight and Wonderboy on the second fight #UFC209.”

Tarec Saffiedine also sided with Wonderboy, and wasn’t too pleased with the judges as he tweeted: “I had Wonderboy winning that fight! #VegasJudges #UFC209.”

Brian Camozzi tweeted: “Kinda disagree I thought @WonderboyMMA controlled the pace of the entire fight. Close fight though so hard to really pick #UFC209.”

Dan Hooker also had his say, believing there was no clear winner yet again. He posted: “I have scored it another draw.”

MMA legend Tito Ortiz was more direct, crowning Wonderboy the new champion in his tweet, he posted: “And new welterweight champion of the world @WonderboyMMA.”

What did you make of Tyron Woodley’s victory over Stephen Thompson? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

