Watch: Leo Messi nearly orchestrated one of the best team goals of the season vs Celta

Barcelona put together a vintage performance in their 5-0 thrashing of Celta Vigo at the Camp Nou on Saturday.

It was by no means a scoreline that flattered the Catalan giants who have been coming to terms with the news that Luis Enrique will step down as coach at the end of the season.

Doubts were raised over the Spaniard's job following their shock recent 4-0 Champions League defeat against Paris Saint-Germain, but they have responded in spectacular fashion.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

Wins against Leganes and Atletico Madrid were followed up with a 6-1 win over Sporting Gijon last weekend, but Saturday's win was a sign that Barcelona's players are determined to give Enrique the best possible send off.

The Catalan club top La Liga by a single point, while second-placed Real Madrid boast a game in hand, but Lionel Messi and co. are determined to do all they can to ensure Enrique departs the Camp Nou on a high.

Article continues below

And they did a tremendous job of keeping their foot on the gas in the title race - while it's rather surprising that it took as long as 24 minutes for Barcelona to get on the scoresheet.

Indeed the club's global megastars were facing mid-table opposition, but it takes a very special crop of players to produce such a well-executed performance as Barcelona did against Celta.

Messi leads dominant Barca display

Messi curled in the opener after 24 minutes, but any thoughts the visiting players had that they were going to get off lightly as the break approached were soon dismissed when Neymar's dink over Sergio Alvarez doubled the lead.

Ivan Rakitic then, despite hints of offside, nutmegged Alvarez in the second half as Enrique's men went through the gears and started to show signs of the Barcelona of old.

But as is the case with any Barcelona side, no matter who they're managed by, they weren't ready to settle at 3-0, as Samuel Umtiti joined the party to net their fourth and his first for the club, before Messi got his second to round off the proceedings.

Argentine orchestrates tiki-taka display

It felt like job done come half time, but the showboating truly commenced only in the 87th minute when Messi orchestrated a Barcelona-esque piece of brilliance that not only dazzled the onlooking fans but commentators also - as can be seen in the video below.

Like a kid playing FIFA, Messi whizzed around on the edge of Celta's third before brilliantly nutmegging his opponent. And what followed was truly world class.

Barca produced five one-touch passes to leave the visitors completely bamboozled, although their brilliant team effort would not lead to a goal, with Luis Suarez clearly left frustrated he couldn't latch onto an over-hit pass to join Messi and Neymar on the scoresheet.

There will no doubt be a lot of young aspiring footballers who would love to have that bond with their teammates and to be able to showboat is such brilliant fashion. But we feel this could be an art that only Barcelona can truly master.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms