It's been a bad week for the Golden State Warriors after losing Kevin Durant to injury for at least a month and then suffering consecutive defeats for the first time since 2015.

On top of that, the Splash Brothers have gone cold and appear to be in of their worst shooting slumps since they started playing together.

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson have shot a combined 11-of-63 from the three-point line over the last three games, which is a surprising stat for arguably the two best shooters in NBA history.

This has culminated in road losses to the Washington Wizards and Chicago Bulls and it puts the Warriors' chances of finishing in the number one spot in the west in some doubt with the Spurs on their coattails.

If Steph and Klay continue to misfire from beyond the arc, the Dubs will struggle to win games as they don't have the depth of previous years due to KD's arrival.

But the shooting slump isn't something that concerns the All-Star backcourt and they are determined to not let it affect them.

“Nothing to worry about,” Thompson said. “Just a few bad shooting games. It’s life. Sometimes the ball doesn’t go in. I wasn’t missing them left or right. They were all on line. As a shooter, you can’t let that dishearten you.”

Curry added: “I’m not making shots. But that doesn’t change my approach. Obviously, you want to take good ones. You don’t want to just chuck them up. But the reason I take them is I believe I can make them. Been that way my whole career. Won’t change based on three games.”

The men from the Bay Area travel to face the New York Knicks today in the fourth game of their five-game east coast road trip.

They will be hoping that they get better luck under the bright lights of Madison Square Garden and get back to winning ways.