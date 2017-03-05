The process has been put on hold once again in Philadelphia after the 76ers confirmed that center Joel Embiid will miss the remainder of the season.

The big man's left knee injury is worse than the Sixers initially thought and they have decided to rule him out for the year in the hope of having him fit and ready for the start of the 2017/18 campaign.

Embiid has taken the NBA by storm in his rookie season and frequently displayed the talent that could make him the most dominant big in the game.

He has been a certainty to win the Rookie of the Year award this season, but having played just 31 games, that is now in question and has prompted debate around the league.

Here are three reasons why he should still win it:

Weak rookie class

Despite playing just 31 games and no back-to-backs, Embiid has averaged 20.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game. No other rookie is even close to averaging numbers of that calibre.

The 22-year-old leads all rookies in scoring, rebounding and blocks and will not be overtaken.

After the Cameroonian, there's a huge drop-off to the player second in scoring; teammate Dario Saric at 11.3 points per game. If the rookie class was stronger and there was serious competition, there could be an argument for Embiid not winning the award.

Saric has shown a great improvement recently, which culminated in him being named the Rookie of the Month for February. He finished the month with 17 points, 7.9 rebounds and 44.3 percent from the field in 30.9 minutes.

But his surge may have come too late in the campaign to mount a serious threat to his frontcourt partner.

Malcolm Brogdon is third in scoring at 9.8 points and has been a real surprise for the Milwaukee Bucks at the point guard position, outplaying their free agent acquisition Matthew Dellavedova.

Overall, though, the rookie class is weak this year and it would be a huge shock if Embiid isn't named ROY.

Numbers don't lie

This famous saying in the NBA can be perfectly applied to 'The Process' and the year he's had.

His aforementioned numbers are not only the best among all rookies but put him in company with the best centers in the league.

Any seasoned player at the five spot would be proud of putting up stats like Joel has and dominate on both ends of the floor in the manner he has.

In just 31 games, and on a minutes restriction, the seven-footer has already established himself as a leading big man.

Just imagine if he goes an entire season healthy and is able to play as many minutes as he wishes. The prospect of what he can produce on the floor is tantalising.

Per The Washington Post, before his injury, Embiid was finishing 40.2 percent of his team’s possessions with a shot, pass, turnover or trip to the free throw line, a rate similar to what is seen with other NBA stars like LeBron James (41.3 percent) and Steph Curry (38.1 percent).

According to Player Efficiency Rating, a measure of per-minute production standardised such that the league average is 15, Embiid (24.2 PER) is just as efficient as two-time MVP Curry this season, while other standout rookies such as Brogdon (14.1 PER), Los Angeles Lakers forward Brandon Ingram (7.4 PER) and Saric (11.8 PER) are all below average despite being used far less often.

Of course, Embiid has technically been in the league for two and a half years despite being injured and has had the benefit of being in an NBA environment and working with the Sixers' coaching staff, but that shouldn't take away from his impressive numbers in just his first year on the court.

Huge impact

He told the 76ers fans to trust the process and he has shown them why. After winning just 10 games last year, Philly has already won more than double that amount with 12 games still to play.

They have been competitive and the fans have flocked to the Wells Fargo Center to see their team and Embiid, in particular, with multiple sold out nights at the arena.

He has become the face of the franchise and has embraced this role and the pressure that comes with it despite his young age.

Major television networks such as ESPN have even altered their live broadcast schedule to fit in some Sixers games due to the impact Embiid has had on the team, something which would never have happened last season.

The way the Kansas product has galvanised the entire franchise has been incredible and his teammates have fed off his energy and played some good basketball even without him.

Therefore, even with his injury, the ROY award shouldn't be a contest.