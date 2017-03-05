Well, no one saw that coming, did they?

Tony Bellew wasn't given much of a chance ahead of his fight with David Haye on Saturday night and yet, against all odds, he pulled off a huge upset.

Having coped well with some early pressure, Bellew made it into the sixth round and was soon rewarded for his determination.

Haye, following a quick-fire exchange, appeared to land awkwardly on his right foot as he stepped back and did some major damage to his Achilles tendon.

It was a one-way street from there, with Bellew taking advantage of the fact his opponent could barely walk and eventually forcing Haye's trainer, Shane McGuigan, to throw in the towel in the 11th round.

Beating an injured Haye by TKO might not have been how Bellew wanted to win the fight, but he deserved his victory by showing grit during the early rounds.

McGuigan's decision to throw in the towel came as no real surprise given Haye was knocked out of the ring and, because of his injury, only just managed to get back inside.

Indeed, had the fight gone to a points decision, Bellew would have likely edged it.

But seeing the towel thrown came as a huge relief to the Liverpudlian, who revealed after the bout how he literally begged Haye to give up moments before landing his killer blow.

He said in a post-fight press conference, per the Mirror: "Just before the stoppage I looked at David and said: 'Please stop. I'm not here to hurt people'.

"He shook his head and laughed. I looked at Shane and said, 'Stop it'.

"He has got a good chin. He took the right hands all night, but it's the left hook that he didn't see, and it just made him collapse and fall out the ring, and it was over.

"I know he said he was going to put me in hospital and on a stretcher but that was never my intention: he's got two kids and kids need a dad."

Bellew earned a lot of respect not only for his brave approach to the fight, but for the way he went straight over to Haye afterwards to see if he was okay.

The 34-year-old was clearly concerned by his opponent's injury and didn't want to inflict any further damage.

But Haye, who fought valiantly through four rounds of pain and was rushed to hospital straight after, refused to give in and rejected the chance to call it quits.

