Lionel Messi put on a clinic in Barcelona’s 5-0 destruction of Celta Vigo on Saturday.

The Argentinian scored twice and assisted two more as Barca returned to the top of the table.

Messi’s ability to elevate his performances each week is absolutely incredible. He’s already the best player on the planet, yet he’s managing to put further distance between himself and his rivals.

You’ve probably seen it already, but his first goal was spectacular. Messi picked up the ball roughly 40 yards from goal and left his marker clutching thin air with a smooth turn.

The 29-year-old advanced to the edge of the box, getting past another Celta player on his way, before smashing the ball into the net.

Even if you have seen it, it’s worth watching again.

Simply brilliant.

His second goal was impressive, too

His second goal wasn’t bad, either. Messi collected the ball on the right, cut inside onto his left foot and coolly tucked it away.

But it was Messi’s reaction to his first goal that sparked the biggest reaction. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner put his hand to his ear, gesturing a phone call.

Some wondered if Messi’s celebration had something to do with his ongoing contract saga at Barcelona.

Messi doesn’t really seem the like the type who would do that, though. It’s just not his style to bring attention to himself like that.

Others wondered if Messi was sending a message to Paris Saint-Germain, who take a 4-0 lead to the Camp Nou in their Champions League last-16 clash.

He also pointed to someone in the stands.

What Messi's celebration actually meant

It turns out the mystery subject of Messi’s celebration was his nephew.

According to Spanish outlet AS, Messi dedicated his goal to his nephew who had spent the whole afternoon trying to phone him.

Messi, preparing for the match, was unable to answer.

You’d think Messi would have smiled if he was looking at his little nephew but that wasn’t the case. There was a stern look etched on his face.

Still, it's a pretty cool touch.

