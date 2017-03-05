Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

UFC

The Reem knocked out Hunt.

Alistair Overeem scores brutal knockout win over Mark Hunt at UFC 209

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

There was a whole lot of tension before the heavyweight clash between Mark Hunt and Alistair Overeem at UFC 209, all stemming from the fact that Super Samoan is tired of having to fight against 'cheaters' of the sport.

Hunt claimed that he was forced to fight Overeem as he filed a lawsuit against the company, and the hostility was clear for all to see whenever Hunt and Overeem came face to face, including at the weigh-ins.

REMATCH

However, the UFC probably had the last laugh as Hunt suffered a vicious knockout loss after The Reem landed a couple of brutal knees to his head, face planting him inside of the Octagon.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

The duo kicked off the main card in a rematch from their first encounter back in 2008, and on that occasion, it took Overeem just over one minute to lock in an Americana submission hold to pick up the victory.

Hunt arguably edged the first round on Saturday night after landing a number of kicks, despite Overeem looking the aggressor in the opening exchanges, and missed a few big hits as Hunt landed the bigger and heavier shots.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

WWE just announced a huge match for SmackDown and fans are loving it [Tweets]

WWE just announced a huge match for SmackDown and fans are loving it [Tweets]

Ex-WWE star reveals what management did when The Rock called CM Punk after RAW

Ex-WWE star reveals what management did when The Rock called CM Punk after RAW

The reason behind Lionel Messi's phone celebration vs Celta Vigo

The reason behind Lionel Messi's phone celebration vs Celta Vigo

Watch: Leo Messi nearly orchestrated one of the best team goals of the season vs Celta

Watch: Leo Messi nearly orchestrated one of the best team goals of the season vs Celta

KNOCKOUT

The main focus heading into the second round was Hunt’s shin, as there was a cut on it and despite landing a vicious elbow to rock Overeem, he managed to stay composed and land some kicks on the damaged leg, and took that round by picking his shots a little better than Hunt did.

The third round saw the vicious knockout, a big right hand set it all up for Overeem as he forced Hunt into the fence, and as you’ll be able to see in the videos below, Overeem landed a couple of explosive knees to end the fight in the third.

Hunt went on to confirm that he broke his leg during the fight, while many are calling for Overeem to take on Derrick Lewis next in a contest which could have major title implications.

What did you make of Alistair Overeem’s knockout of Mark Hunt? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Khabib Nurmagomedov
Mark Hunt
UFC
Nate Diaz
Conor McGregor
Ronda Rousey
Dana White
Tyron Woodley

Trending Stories

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

WWE just announced a huge match for SmackDown and fans are loving it [Tweets]

WWE just announced a huge match for SmackDown and fans are loving it [Tweets]

Ex-WWE star reveals what management did when The Rock called CM Punk after RAW

Ex-WWE star reveals what management did when The Rock called CM Punk after RAW

The reason behind Lionel Messi's phone celebration vs Celta Vigo

The reason behind Lionel Messi's phone celebration vs Celta Vigo

Watch: Leo Messi nearly orchestrated one of the best team goals of the season vs Celta

Watch: Leo Messi nearly orchestrated one of the best team goals of the season vs Celta

Tom Brady's brilliant Instagram post that will motivate every NFL combine prospect

Tom Brady's brilliant Instagram post that will motivate every NFL combine prospect

Watch: Christian McCaffrey makes statement with NFL Combine performance — will likely move on draft boards

Watch: Christian McCaffrey makes statement with NFL Combine performance — will likely move on draft boards

The Big Show has just absolutely destroyed Conor McGregor in latest interview

The Big Show has just absolutely destroyed Conor McGregor in latest interview

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - UFC Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again