There was a whole lot of tension before the heavyweight clash between Mark Hunt and Alistair Overeem at UFC 209, all stemming from the fact that Super Samoan is tired of having to fight against 'cheaters' of the sport.

Hunt claimed that he was forced to fight Overeem as he filed a lawsuit against the company, and the hostility was clear for all to see whenever Hunt and Overeem came face to face, including at the weigh-ins.

However, the UFC probably had the last laugh as Hunt suffered a vicious knockout loss after The Reem landed a couple of brutal knees to his head, face planting him inside of the Octagon.

The duo kicked off the main card in a rematch from their first encounter back in 2008, and on that occasion, it took Overeem just over one minute to lock in an Americana submission hold to pick up the victory.

Hunt arguably edged the first round on Saturday night after landing a number of kicks, despite Overeem looking the aggressor in the opening exchanges, and missed a few big hits as Hunt landed the bigger and heavier shots.

The main focus heading into the second round was Hunt’s shin, as there was a cut on it and despite landing a vicious elbow to rock Overeem, he managed to stay composed and land some kicks on the damaged leg, and took that round by picking his shots a little better than Hunt did.

The third round saw the vicious knockout, a big right hand set it all up for Overeem as he forced Hunt into the fence, and as you’ll be able to see in the videos below, Overeem landed a couple of explosive knees to end the fight in the third.

Hunt went on to confirm that he broke his leg during the fight, while many are calling for Overeem to take on Derrick Lewis next in a contest which could have major title implications.

