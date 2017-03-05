The saddest thing about David Haye's defeat to Tony Bellew

Boxing fans were treated to a real spectacle on Saturday evening as Tony Bellew overcame the odds to claim a well-fought victory over David Haye.

The long anticipated fight didn't disappoint as both men traded blows all the way up to the 11th round until Haye's trainer Shane McGuigan threw in the towel to bring an end to the encounter.

However, there was a moment in the sixth round that undoubtedly put a different complexion on things as Haye appeared to suffer an ankle injury after landing awkwardly on his right foot.

The injury clearly hampered the London-born fighter as he could barely walk for the rest of the match, but he deserves the credit for withstanding the Bomber's barage for the rest of the fight until he was knocked out of the ring late on.

However, the injury could be much more serious as first thought, with a report in the Daily Mirror claiming that his boxing career could now be over.

Haye had missed four years of his career thanks to a shoulder injury, before he made his return to the ring last year.

But now, at the age of 36, if the injury is as bad as first feared, he will face a mountain climb to get back in again to the level that he wants to be at.

After suffering the injury, Haye had his right leg heavily taped, but he struggled to put the necessary weight on it to generate the kind of power that would have done any damage to his opponent.

He had been up on the points cards up until that point, but not only did he face a battle to get back into the fight but he now faces an even bigger battle to get back into the ring at all.

Many are already talking about seeing a rematch between the two fighters, but if the report is anything to go by that could yet be a long way off.

Fans and promoters alike will now be keeping a close eye on the Haye camp for updates on his condition, though there are those who thought he was done years ago.

