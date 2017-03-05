No one gave Tony Bellew a hope in hell of beating David Haye at the O2 Arena on Saturday night.

Not only was the 34-year-old making the bold step up to heavyweight but, at Friday's weigh-in, Haye looked the superior fighter with his muscular 16-stone physique.

Indeed, fans labelled the fight a 'mismatch' and were actually scared for Bellew.

But history has shown that muscles aren't everything in heavyweight boxing and that was very much the case during the pair's fight.

While Haye dominated proceedings in the early rounds, Bellew soaked up the pressure well and was handed a huge boost in the sixth round when his opponent injured his Achilles.

Haye, who could barely walk, struggled to land punches thereafter, giving Bellew the perfect opportunity to pull off a shock.

And he did just that. In the 11th round, Bellew knocked the 36-year-old out of the ring and forced trainer Shane McGuigan to throw in the towel.

Bellew's reaction was that of pure emotion, the Liverpudlian almost breaking down in tears as his own trainer rushed into the ring to jump on him.

In an act of sheer respect, Bellew then made his way over to Haye in the red corner to give him a hug and make sure he was okay.

However, it was Bellew's actions just before speaking to Haye that caught the eye of boxing fans.

In the video below, an emotional Eddie Hearn entered the ring to celebrate with Bellew by jumping on his back - but he was having none of it.

Bellew quickly turned around and when Hearn tried hugging him from behind, he told the promoter to 'f*** off' and pushed him away before going over to Haye instead.

Well played, Tony. Boxing fans loved how Bellew rejected Hearn, as you can see in the Twitter reaction below.

So, what next for Bellew? After naming himself the world's most valuable heavyweight fighter, the Scouser explained how he'd be up for a rematch with Haye.

He also called out Deontay Wilder, saying: "I want Deontay Wilder, you want to sit down with the big man? I have one more night left."

In reaction, Hearn insisted a fight between the pair is possible: "If you beat Haye, who professes to be one of the best heavyweights in the world, then Deontay Wilder or Joseph Parker - why not?"

