Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Boxing

Tony Bellew and Eddie Hearn.

Tony Bellew did something brilliant to Eddie Hearn after beating David Haye

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

No one gave Tony Bellew a hope in hell of beating David Haye at the O2 Arena on Saturday night.

Not only was the 34-year-old making the bold step up to heavyweight but, at Friday's weigh-in, Haye looked the superior fighter with his muscular 16-stone physique.

Indeed, fans labelled the fight a 'mismatch' and were actually scared for Bellew.

Article continues below

But history has shown that muscles aren't everything in heavyweight boxing and that was very much the case during the pair's fight.

While Haye dominated proceedings in the early rounds, Bellew soaked up the pressure well and was handed a huge boost in the sixth round when his opponent injured his Achilles.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

WWE just announced a huge match for SmackDown and fans are loving it [Tweets]

WWE just announced a huge match for SmackDown and fans are loving it [Tweets]

Ex-WWE star reveals what management did when The Rock called CM Punk after RAW

Ex-WWE star reveals what management did when The Rock called CM Punk after RAW

The reason behind Lionel Messi's phone celebration vs Celta Vigo

The reason behind Lionel Messi's phone celebration vs Celta Vigo

Watch: Leo Messi nearly orchestrated one of the best team goals of the season vs Celta

Watch: Leo Messi nearly orchestrated one of the best team goals of the season vs Celta

Haye, who could barely walk, struggled to land punches thereafter, giving Bellew the perfect opportunity to pull off a shock.

And he did just that. In the 11th round, Bellew knocked the 36-year-old out of the ring and forced trainer Shane McGuigan to throw in the towel.

Bellew's reaction was that of pure emotion, the Liverpudlian almost breaking down in tears as his own trainer rushed into the ring to jump on him.

David Haye vs Tony Bellew - Heavyweight Fight

In an act of sheer respect, Bellew then made his way over to Haye in the red corner to give him a hug and make sure he was okay.

However, it was Bellew's actions just before speaking to Haye that caught the eye of boxing fans.

In the video below, an emotional Eddie Hearn entered the ring to celebrate with Bellew by jumping on his back - but he was having none of it.

Bellew quickly turned around and when Hearn tried hugging him from behind, he told the promoter to 'f*** off' and pushed him away before going over to Haye instead.

BELLEW MUGS OFF HEARN

Well played, Tony. Boxing fans loved how Bellew rejected Hearn, as you can see in the Twitter reaction below.

TWITTER REACTS

So, what next for Bellew? After naming himself the world's most valuable heavyweight fighter, the Scouser explained how he'd be up for a rematch with Haye.

He also called out Deontay Wilder, saying: "I want Deontay Wilder, you want to sit down with the big man? I have one more night left."

In reaction, Hearn insisted a fight between the pair is possible: "If you beat Haye, who professes to be one of the best heavyweights in the world, then Deontay Wilder or Joseph Parker - why not?"

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Floyd Mayweather
Manny Pacquiao
David Haye
Boxing

Trending Stories

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

WWE just announced a huge match for SmackDown and fans are loving it [Tweets]

WWE just announced a huge match for SmackDown and fans are loving it [Tweets]

Ex-WWE star reveals what management did when The Rock called CM Punk after RAW

Ex-WWE star reveals what management did when The Rock called CM Punk after RAW

The reason behind Lionel Messi's phone celebration vs Celta Vigo

The reason behind Lionel Messi's phone celebration vs Celta Vigo

Watch: Leo Messi nearly orchestrated one of the best team goals of the season vs Celta

Watch: Leo Messi nearly orchestrated one of the best team goals of the season vs Celta

Tom Brady's brilliant Instagram post that will motivate every NFL combine prospect

Tom Brady's brilliant Instagram post that will motivate every NFL combine prospect

Watch: Christian McCaffrey makes statement with NFL Combine performance — will likely move on draft boards

Watch: Christian McCaffrey makes statement with NFL Combine performance — will likely move on draft boards

The Big Show has just absolutely destroyed Conor McGregor in latest interview

The Big Show has just absolutely destroyed Conor McGregor in latest interview

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again