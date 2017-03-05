Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

UFC

Doctors pulled Khabib from the card.

Khabib Nurmagomedov was set for huge payday if he competed at UFC 209

The UFC 209 card suffered a massive blow on Friday as Khabib Nurmagomedov was pulled from the event, and his bout with Tony Ferguson was scrapped.

El Cucuy was offered a late replacement in Michael Johnson, but had his reasons for turning down the opportunity as the interim lightweight championship wasn’t going to be on the line.

That was the biggest prize on offer had doctors allowed the Dagestani to compete on Saturday night in the co-main event, and the winner was expected to go on and challenge Conor McGregor later this year for the full version of the title – but we’re now back at square one.

The title and the chance to face the Notorious aren’t the only things The Eagle missed out on, as MMA Fighting have revealed that the 24-0 fighter missed out on a huge payday – his biggest to date.

Had Nurmagomedov not suffered from any weight cutting issues and was able to compete, he was in line to receive $500,000 in show money – that means that figure was guaranteed, win or lose.

That’s a huge increase from his last disclosed purse, where he was given $24,000 to show up and another $24,000 to win against a late-replacement in Darrell Horcher.

However, his purse for his victory over Johnson at UFC 205 back in November hasn’t been disclosed because of the New York State Athletic Commission’s regulations.

Ferguson, on the other hand, was slated to receive $250,000 for his show money, and if he defeated Nurmagomedov, he would have received an additional $250,000. Although, it’s not clear whether Ferguson was given that sum as he didn’t feature on the card in Las Vegas.

In comparison, Tyron Woodley’s show money was $400,000 with a $100,000 win bonus, while Stephen Thompson was set for $380,000.

The highest earners on the night were Alistair Overeem and Mark Hunt, with $750,000 in show purses each.

Nurmagomedov did mention on numerous occasions that money isn’t an issue for him, but you can bet that he’s annoyed at not only missing out on a huge sum, but failing to extend his unbeaten record, being unable to capture the title as well as probably ending his hopes of ever facing the Notorious.

Are you surprised by how much Khabib Nurmagomedov could have made? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

