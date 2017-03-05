Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

The moment Tony Bellew knew David Haye was hurt

Saturday night saw fans take in the first major fight of the year as Tony Bellew proved his doubters wrong by beating David Haye at London's O2 Arena.

Many had written the Liverpudlian off, as he made the step up to heavyweight to take on Haye, who had only fought twice in four years.

Injury had undone Haye in the past, with his last meaningful fight coming back in 2012 against Dereck Chisora, as a shoulder injury kept him out of the ring with fans and pundits alike believing that he'd retired.

And again on Saturday night, injury struck and severely hampered his chances at getting the result, and the performance, that he'd been promising fans.

Up until the sixth round he'd been delivering on his threat to make Bellew work harder than he was perhaps capable of, but after a quick exchange he hopped backwards and landed awkwardly on his right foot.

Immediately you could see him buckle under his own weight, and from then on he struggled to regain his lead, unable to deliver the calibre of punches that would have seen off his opponent.

To his credit, he lasted another five rounds on one leg but visibly struggled throughout, and in the 11th Bellew ended things by knocking the 36-year-old through the ropes.

Haye's trainer Shane McGuigan threw in the towel to save his fighter, and there now seems to be genuine concern over the state of Haye's injury and whether he'll manage to get back into the ring again.

But during the fight, there was a moment when Tony Bellew caught on to what the rest of us already knew and spotted that Haye was carrying an injury.

With Haye looking sluggish, he went to throw a combo at his opponent, but couldn't get his timing right and missed on both connections.

The referee blocks Haye's retreat from the screen, but Bellew's face says it all and he looks like he knows exactly what's going on.

The quizzical look on his face is almost comical, but it did take him another five rounds to bring an end to the contest.

The Liverpool-based fighter afterwards admitted that he didn't want to seriously hurt Haye, suggesting that he took it easy, which isn't what we'd come to expect from all the pre-fight build up.

He has also hinted that he would be up for a rematch, but depending on the severity of Haye's injury we could be waiting quite a while for that one to happen.

