Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Boxing

David Haye and Tony Bellew.

Tony Bellew reveals he suffered big injury in '2nd or 3rd round' vs David Haye

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

While very few anticipated Tony Bellew beating David Haye on Saturday night, no one could have predicted quite how the fight would pan out.

Haye dominated the early exchanges, though Bellew's impressive defensive work meant the 36-year-old was unable to land too many big punches.

By the sixth round Bellew had already exceeded expectations and proved that muscle most definitely isn't everything in heavyweight boxing.

Article continues below

And then it happened. Midway through the sixth, Haye landed awkwardly on his right foot as he stepped back and severely damaged his Achilles.

Bellew was quick to notice his opponent could barely walk and reacted by throwing a barrage of punches to try and take advantage.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

WWE just announced a huge match for SmackDown and fans are loving it [Tweets]

WWE just announced a huge match for SmackDown and fans are loving it [Tweets]

Ex-WWE star reveals what management did when The Rock called CM Punk after RAW

Ex-WWE star reveals what management did when The Rock called CM Punk after RAW

The reason behind Lionel Messi's phone celebration vs Celta Vigo

The reason behind Lionel Messi's phone celebration vs Celta Vigo

Watch: Leo Messi nearly orchestrated one of the best team goals of the season vs Celta

Watch: Leo Messi nearly orchestrated one of the best team goals of the season vs Celta

But he couldn't and, instead of finishing the fight, ended up wearing himself out.

Haye deserved a lot of credit for how he fought through the pain barrier against Bellew but, in the 11th round, the inevitable happened.

When Bellew knocked Haye out of the ring with a left hook, the Londoner struggled to get back inside the ropes and prompted his trainer to throw in the towel.

Bellew, to everyone's surprise, had pulled off a huge upset.

David Haye vs Tony Bellew - Heavyweight Fight

In the hours that followed their fight, Haye was reportedly rushed to hospital to have immediate surgery on his Achilles. His career is now in jeopardy.

However, reports have emerged that Bellew also suffered a huge injury during the bout.

Speaking to BBC 5 Live, the Liverpudlian incredibly revealed how he broke his hand in the second or third round against Haye but kept fighting.

"I broke my right hand in the second or third round," he said. "It is sore now but I don't feel the pain - all I think about is winning."

Wow. While Haye was struggling with a ruptured Achilles, Bellew fought through eight or nine rounds with a broken hand. Warriors, the pair of them.

Here's how Twitter has reacted to Bellew's shock revelation.

TWITTER REACTS

What's even more incredible is how Bellew begged Haye to stop fighting moments before his TKO out of fear for his opponent's health.

"Just before the stoppage I looked at David and said 'stop now'," he said. "He shook his head. He went beyond the call of duty."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Floyd Mayweather
Manny Pacquiao
David Haye
Boxing
Tony Bellew

Trending Stories

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

WWE just announced a huge match for SmackDown and fans are loving it [Tweets]

WWE just announced a huge match for SmackDown and fans are loving it [Tweets]

Ex-WWE star reveals what management did when The Rock called CM Punk after RAW

Ex-WWE star reveals what management did when The Rock called CM Punk after RAW

The reason behind Lionel Messi's phone celebration vs Celta Vigo

The reason behind Lionel Messi's phone celebration vs Celta Vigo

Watch: Leo Messi nearly orchestrated one of the best team goals of the season vs Celta

Watch: Leo Messi nearly orchestrated one of the best team goals of the season vs Celta

Tom Brady's brilliant Instagram post that will motivate every NFL combine prospect

Tom Brady's brilliant Instagram post that will motivate every NFL combine prospect

Watch: Christian McCaffrey makes statement with NFL Combine performance — will likely move on draft boards

Watch: Christian McCaffrey makes statement with NFL Combine performance — will likely move on draft boards

The Big Show has just absolutely destroyed Conor McGregor in latest interview

The Big Show has just absolutely destroyed Conor McGregor in latest interview

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again