While very few anticipated Tony Bellew beating David Haye on Saturday night, no one could have predicted quite how the fight would pan out.

Haye dominated the early exchanges, though Bellew's impressive defensive work meant the 36-year-old was unable to land too many big punches.

By the sixth round Bellew had already exceeded expectations and proved that muscle most definitely isn't everything in heavyweight boxing.

And then it happened. Midway through the sixth, Haye landed awkwardly on his right foot as he stepped back and severely damaged his Achilles.

Bellew was quick to notice his opponent could barely walk and reacted by throwing a barrage of punches to try and take advantage.

But he couldn't and, instead of finishing the fight, ended up wearing himself out.

Haye deserved a lot of credit for how he fought through the pain barrier against Bellew but, in the 11th round, the inevitable happened.

When Bellew knocked Haye out of the ring with a left hook, the Londoner struggled to get back inside the ropes and prompted his trainer to throw in the towel.

Bellew, to everyone's surprise, had pulled off a huge upset.

In the hours that followed their fight, Haye was reportedly rushed to hospital to have immediate surgery on his Achilles. His career is now in jeopardy.

However, reports have emerged that Bellew also suffered a huge injury during the bout.

Speaking to BBC 5 Live, the Liverpudlian incredibly revealed how he broke his hand in the second or third round against Haye but kept fighting.

"I broke my right hand in the second or third round," he said. "It is sore now but I don't feel the pain - all I think about is winning."

Wow. While Haye was struggling with a ruptured Achilles, Bellew fought through eight or nine rounds with a broken hand. Warriors, the pair of them.

Here's how Twitter has reacted to Bellew's shock revelation.

What's even more incredible is how Bellew begged Haye to stop fighting moments before his TKO out of fear for his opponent's health.

"Just before the stoppage I looked at David and said 'stop now'," he said. "He shook his head. He went beyond the call of duty."

